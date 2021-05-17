Eyewear Packaging Market are estimated to increase 1.6X by the end of 2031 - Persistence Market Research

NEW YORK, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers nowadays are inclining toward customized and innovative packaging options, which is one of the reasons driving demand for eyewear packaging. Many consumers prefer eyewear for gifting purposes, and therefore, prefer customized packaging designs where aesthetics play a vital role.

EVA cases and bespoke cases are available in various different colors and prints, which are capturing consumers' attention. Also, bespoke packaging for eyewear offers wide printability, and protection of eyewear because of its sturdy cardboard packaging. Apart from these, leather-made eyewear packaging is considered as a luxury status and is increasingly being adopted by many people globally. Consumers are also demanding protective and convenient packaging, which is driving demand for eyewear packaging further across the globe.

In light of the above factors, global sales of eyewear packaging are estimated to increase 1.6X by the end of 2031.

Key Take away from Market Study

The eyewear packaging market is significantly fragmented and extensive in nature, leading to medium bargaining power of consumers due to substantial number of players.

In case of material, plastic materialist the ruling category in the industry, and due to its durability, this segment is projected to register peak Y-o-Y of 7.1% during 2030-2031.

Changing consumer preference to online-based sales from store-based is likely to drive online retailing of eyewear packaging over the coming years.

Attributing to aesthetic appeal and sturdiness, EVA cases are estimated to hold nearly 40% value share in the global market in 2021.

Market growth in South Asia and East Asia is expected to be driven by easy availability of raw material. Therefore, the market for eyewear packaging in South Asia is projected to expand at an impressive CAGR of over 6% through 2031.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, market growth in 2020 was only 1.5%. However, in 2021, it is anticipated to increase to over 4%.

"The packaging industry is taking customization and personalization to another level, because of which, consumers can alter the size, look, and color of eyewear as per their convenience," says an analyst at Persistence Market Research.

Market Competition

The report underlines ground breaking insights into the competitive scenario of the eyewear packaging market, along with highlights of differential strategies used by manufacturers. Some of the key players identified across the value chain includeKling GmbH, Honeywell International Inc., Marber S.r.l., Packman Packaging Private Limited, GIORGIO FEDON & FIGLI SpA, Pyramex Safety Products, LLC, GATTO ASTUCCI SPA, Rongyu Packing, Umiya Plast, and lsunny Co., Limited.

More Valuable Insights

Persistence Market Research released a new market research on the eyewear packaging market, covering global industry analysis of 2015-2020 and forecasts for 2021–2031. The market study reveals compelling insights on the basis of material (paper {kraft paper and cardboard}, plastic, leather, and others) and design (EVA cases, round boxes, bespoke boxes, slide open boxes, and others) across seven major regions of the world.

