EyeTech Digital Systems Announces Release of New EyeOn Go Speech Generating Device

The light-weight communication aid is ideal for mobile, verbally impaired individuals looking for convenient, on-the-go language support.

MESA, Ariz., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EyeTech Digital Systems announces the release of EyeOn Go, a new 10-inch speech generating device (SGD) in the company's suite of augmentative and alternative communication (AAC) products. EyeOn Go was purpose-built to support fast, effective communication for verbally impaired individuals. Using symbol or text-based communication, users can quickly and easily generate words and sentences that are then spoken aloud or shared via a built-in messaging app.

EyeOn Go works with touch, direct switch, USB, and other alternative access options. The lightweight communication aid features phrase banking, word prediction, and animated sentence modeling to help with language building across all user ages and capabilities. Users can easily add to the core vocabulary library to personalize their device. EyeOn Go also has a built-in infrared transmitter that allows users to control consumer electronic devices, such as televisions.

While the company's EyeOn Elite product supports the needs of verbally and physically impaired individuals using eye-tracking technology as its primary means of engagement, the EyeOn go is designed for ambulatory users on the go. The mobile form factor makes the EyeOn Go extremely light and highly portable. EyeOn Go is the first purpose-built SGD to run on the Android operating system.

"We developed EyeOn Go to meet the unique communication needs of physically mobile end-users," said EyeTech Founder and Chief Science Officer Robert Chappell. "The speech generating device enables communication with purpose and spontaneity, particularly for individuals on the go who are looking for a smaller, more portable solution. The addition of EyeOn Go to the EyeTech device line will help us serve the needs of a diverse array of disability groups."

To learn more about the EyeOn Go and reimbursement options for the speech generating device, visit https://www.eyetechds.com/eye-tracking-products/eyeon-go/ or contact EyeTech Digital Systems at 888-539-3832 or info@eyetechds.com .

About EyeTech Digital Systems

Since 1996, EyeTech Digital Systems has been the global leader in health AI. EyeTech's exclusive, tunable eye-tracking technology and communication tablets combine the flexibility of ultra-high-speed FPGA processing with AI algorithms and advanced analytics to deliver unrivaled, eye-data intelligence with HIPAA integrity. The EyeTech device and software suite, used by more than 10,000 individuals in over 35 countries, continues to advance the fields of neurology, ophthalmology, augmentative and alternative communication (AAC), interactive education, and medical and consumer research. EyeTech was recently awarded the 2021 Gold Stevie® Award for Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning Solutions in the 19th Annual American Business Awards®, the 2021 Best Consumer Edge AI End Product Award from the Edge AI and Vision Alliance, and the 2021 CODiE Award for Best Artificial Intelligence Solution in Healthcare from the Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA). Learn more about EyeTech Digital Systems at https://eyetechds.com/.

