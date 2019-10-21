EyeSpy360 Announce Exclusive Global Partnership With eXp Realty

LONDON, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EyeSpy360, a world leading 360° Virtual Tour Platform, today announced that it has formed an exclusive global partnership with eXp Realty, the fastest-growing real estate brokerage in North America. EyeSpy360 will offer eXp agents an embedded and dedicated 360° virtual tour solution to be rolled out across the USA and Canada, eXp Australia and the eXp UK.

Through this strategic partnership, EyeSpy360 as a preferred partner will offer to eXp agents a rebranded platform known as "eXp 360° Tours" with the ability for all eXp agents to easily create 360° virtual tours, 3D models and floor plans whilst offering the benefits of EyeSpy360's LIVE feature; enabling agents to host live video based open houses and viewings and pre-qualify all viewings, hence reducing wasted journeys for all parties and unnecessary interruptions to sellers.

Agents will simply shoot the 360 images, whilst the EyeSpy360 / eXp 360 Virtual Tours platform will self-create the tour, model and floor plan, freeing up time and resources for the agents.

"We are super excited to partner with eXp Realty in the US, Canada, Australia and the UK." "EyeSpy360 has seen unprecedented global demand for 360° Virtual Tours across all 76 markets it operates in and this partnership adds substantial credibility to the direction the property market is moving."

"There is a shift in paradigm as to how consumers visualise a property during their search phase and how they conduct and pre-qualify viewings via a mobile or any other device. eXp is dedicated to bringing their agents the best in class with regards to technology, services, training etc and through this partnership they are showing their dedication to leading the way in an ever evolving landscape. We look forward to working closer with eXp in developing the eXp 360 Virtual Tour solution further to allow their agents to offer their customers the transparency and flexibility they demand". Andrew Nicholls, CEO of EyeSpy360

"It is and has been a pleasure to work with such an inspirational and forward-thinking U.S. corporation. Their incredibly rapid growth is testimony to the fact that their business model is revolutionary and we are excited to be part of their global growth," said Michael Valentine COO of EyeSpy360

About EyeSpy360

EyeSpy360 is a world leading 360° Virtual Tour Platform with customers in over 76 countries around the world. Partnering with large and small Real Estate Agents and Brokers, Property Portals, CRM's and other customers operating within other verticals, i.e. Facilities Management, Education, Inspections & Inventories, Fashion and so on, EyeSpy360 is a cutting edge proptech innovator.

To learn more about EyeSpy360, please visit: www.eyespy360.com

