Eyesight Technologies Partners with GloboConnect to Provide Driver Monitoring Solutions for Fleets in Oil & Gas Industry

Partnership offers integrated telematics and driver monitoring for fleets in Europe and Africa

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eyesight Technologies , an AI computer vision solutions leader, today announced a partnership with GloboConnect , a leading provider of telematics systems for fleets, to develop a driver monitoring telematics device targeted for the Oil & Gas fleets industry. The device will combine Eyesight Technologies' computer vision and AI based driver monitoring system (DMS) along with Globo's telematics infrastructure and hardware to improve road safety for an estimated 50,000 vehicles in oil & gas fleets.

While the need for driver safety and awareness is crucial for all commercial fleets, the need during transport of dangerous and hazardous goods is especially critical. With increased potential for environmental and collateral damage resulting from accidents, fleets in the oil & gas industries, as well as other dangerous or hazardous materials, must ensure that their drivers remain alert and safe on the road.

For the past 6 years, GloboConnect has invested in road safety, allocating a large part of its R&D resources to the development of innovative safety systems for the transport of dangerous goods, such as the recently announced rollover detection system, and devoted vast resources for the development of technological solutions to meet the needs of large oil groups. Eyesight Technologies' Driver Sense solution adds another dimension to GloboConnect's safety management offering for these fleets. The driver monitoring solution utilizes AI and computer vision to monitor drivers for signs of distraction and fatigue, preventing accidents by ensuring continuous driver awareness. Driver Sense also detects dangerous actions behind the wheel such as smoking, which is especially dangerous in the oil & gas industry, to help eliminate unsafe driver practices.

"This partnership is another meaningful step towards creating safer driving environments in the fleet industry," said David Tolub, CEO of Eyesight Technologies. "An aftermarket DMS solution is a valuable addition to existing telematics offerings, increasing the safety and efficiency of fleets."

"The partnership is a major part of our effort and investment to improve road safety," said Yannick GUIDEZ CEO of GloboConnect. "The addition of Eyesight Technologies' driver monitoring solution to our telematics capabilities enables us to extend our driver safety solutions to include monitoring inside the cabin, allowing our customers to ensure better driving practices and the safer transport of dangerous goods in the oil and gas trucking industry."

About Eyesight

Eyesight Technologies is a world leader in creating intelligent sensing solutions that use edge-based computer vision and AI for safer and better driving experiences. The company focuses on the automotive in-cabin environment, offering DriverSense - driver monitoring system, CabinSense - occupancy monitoring systems and FleetSense - a driver monitoring aftermarket solution for fleets. Over a decade of research and development stand behind the company's market-leading computer vision technology, with nearly 30 patents and many more pending. Eyesight Technologies is constantly pushing the boundaries of what intelligent sensing solutions can see and accomplish – to make driving a better and safer experience.

About GloboConnect

The GloboConnect Group, created in 2009, is an international key player in the field of embedded computing. Present in 34 countries and market leader in 21 countries, GloboConnect is an essential partner for all kinds of companies, administrations, communities and other organizations which need GPS tracking systems to avoid stealing and thieves, reduce travel time and fuel costs, and keep safe drivers, vehicles and goods.

Media Contact:

Lazer Cohen

lazer@westraycommunications.com

+1-347-753-8256

SOURCE Eyesight Technologies