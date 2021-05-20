EY Wins 2021 SAP® Pinnacle Awards for Partner of the Year in SAP Business Technology Platform and Experience Management

- EY has been recognized by SAP for the eighth consecutive year

- EY spotlighted as a finalist in five categories

LONDON, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EY today announces that it has received two 2021 SAP® Pinnacle Awards for Partner of the Year – SAP Business Technology Platform and Partner of the Year – Experience Management, SAP and Qualtrics.

The recognition highlights the strength of the EY-SAP Alliance to generate long-term value to help organizations reframe their future and create businesses designed for what's next. The wins showcase EY strength in providing cloud-based and intelligent solutions, and technology to support clients' transformations. This is the eighth consecutive year that the EY organization has been recognized as an SAP Pinnacle Award winner or finalist.

EY was also a finalist in five other categories: Partner of the Year – Customer Experience (Large Enterprise); Partner of the Year – Intelligent Spend Management (Large Enterprise); Partner of the Year – Industry Innovation; Partner of the Year - SAP S/4HANA® (Large Enterprise); and Partner Application of the Year – SAP Business Technology Platform for EY Process Analytics (PA) and EY Transfer Price Monitoring (TPM).

Hanne Jesca Bax, EY EMEIA Markets & Accounts Leader and SAP Alliance Executive Sponsor, says:

"Enterprise transformation is critical to creating sustained and long-term value for clients. These SAP Pinnacle Award wins are a testament to the capabilities of the alliance to support organizations on their cloud journeys, as EY teams continue to help clients adopt business models for greater resiliency, profitability and sustainability."

Christian Klein, CEO of SAP SE, says:

"Our partners are key to turning the Intelligent Enterprise into reality. Despite challenging times, our ecosystem has once again demonstrated its innovation power, dedication and excellence in helping our customers unlock new ways of running their business. Together, we continue to deliver quality solutions, services and experiences, allowing our customers to thrive and succeed with SAP solutions."

The Partner of the Year – SAP Business Technology Platform award highlights an organization for its delivery success, richness of content and proven consumption for customers using the SAP Business Technology Platform. The Partner of the Year – Experience Management, SAP and Qualtrics Award recognizes an SAP collaborator that has invested and excelled in building global capabilities within Experience Management (XM) solutions and that has made significant contributions to the thought leadership and offerings within the XM category.

SAP presents the SAP Pinnacle Awards annually to those organizations that have excelled in developing and growing their collaboration with SAP and that help customers run their businesses better. Winners and finalists in 28 categories were chosen based on recommendations from SAP, customer feedback and performance indicators.

EY is a platinum sponsor at SAPPHIRE NOW where it will showcase its Transformation Realized theme in a series of panel sessions and interactive content. To learn more about the alliance, visit ey.com/sap.

