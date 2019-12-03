EY named a leader in robotic process automation services by independent research firm

- EY strengths lie in ideation, process assessment, opportunity discovery and analytics

LONDON, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EY has been recognized by Forrester Research as a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Robotic Process Automation Services, Q4 2019. The report assessed the 13 most significant global robotic process automation (RPA) service providers on a 22-criterion evaluation, which reveal how each provider measures up and helps application development and delivery (AD&D) professionals select the right provider for their automation enterprises.

Dan Higgins, EY Global Advisory Technology Consulting Leader, says:

"We believe this recognition reflects the continued and ongoing EY focus and commitment to provide transformative solutions that create long-term value for clients. Though RPA has emerged as a powerful tool for enterprises, it is still a developing market and service providers play a vital role from implementation and management to operation and optimization. EY continues to make strategic investments and curate ecosystems of value to support a strong mix of service execution as well as innovation."

The report notes that EY has "size, scale, depth, and a focus on sustainable automation and offers consulting clients a large, globally balanced RPA practice with a significant finance and accounting footprint." The report also states that the EY experience with RPA is "personal", with a large global deployment of RPA across front-, middle- and back-office processes, allowing EY to learn RPA deployment first-hand and channel this perspective and experience to customers. Among the vendors assessed, EY has one of the strongest innovation road maps, including internally funded tools and tools co-developed with firms in its alliance ecosystem such as UiPath, Microsoft, Blue Prism and SAP, finds the report.

With the market for RPA products and services evolving furiously and on track to cross US$16.2 billion by 2023, according to Forrester, it recognizes key investments from EY over the next 12 months will be in areas like asset-based solutions for front-office or complicated back-office use cases, stronger managed-services capabilities and RPA capability around SAP.

Bill Hale, EY Americas SAP Intelligent Automation Leader, says:

"This recognition is an important milestone and, in our opinion, a testament of EY quality and innovation in this area. Emerging technologies are already transforming our world, changing business models and the way that organizations function. The unique EY position to orchestrate ecosystems of established and emerging players, such as the EY Intelligent Move Solution for SAP, allows us to maximize and accelerate value for EY clients."

EY continues to upskill and help EY people develop "hot skills," including in RPA. This year, more than 50,000 externally validated and industry-recognized credentials known as EY Badges have been initiated and more than 10,000 earned, with RPA and data visualization among the most earned badges to date.

To learn more, visit: www.ey.com/en_gl/intelligent-automation

