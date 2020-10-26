EY is relocating to the heart of Oslo to create a unique workplace in collaboration with Spaces

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After 20 years in Bjørvika, EY in Oslo will relocate to Stortorvet 7 in a move designed to meet the evolving real estate needs. This "next and beyond" location strategy for EY enables the business to flex their occupancy needs in an evolving market, whilst supporting its ongoing ambition to retain and attract the best talent.

The entire block is under reconstruction and will be ready to move into in 2023. Both EY and Spaces are collaborating closely with landlord Schage Eiendom AS on the exciting project.

"I am very pleased with this new agreement. Parallel with signing the agreement with the landlord, we've also entered into an agreement with IWG Spaces (Regus) granting us access to meeting rooms, workstations and coworking facilities in Stortorvet 7. The agreement furthermore grants Oslo employees access to Spaces' coworking facilities both in Oslo – and the rest of the world, which will give us all considerable flexibility in everyday life," said Christin Bøsterud, CEO of EY in Norway.

"Spaces Stortorvet 7 will be an exciting addition to IWG's global portfolio of workplace locations in over 1,100 towns and cities, both urban and suburban and as the pioneers in flexible working, we are uniquely positioned to help companies adapt to a new world of work," said Thomas Weedon, IWG's Country Manager for Norway.

"We're proud that EY chose Stortorvet 7 as their new headquarters in Oslo, and not least that we have managed to develop a general partnership between EY, Spaces and Schage to meet the need EY has for changes in office requirements going forward," says CEO Egil Svoren of Schage Eiendom AS.

When the building at Stortorvet 7 is ready, the top four floors will be allocated to EY in addition to the flexible office space agreement with Spaces. In the development of the new premises, there will be a real focus on the overall employee and client experience, in both the physical and virtual environment, aligned closely with environment-friendly solutions throughout the whole process.

"Our focus on sustainability, including safeguarding the environment and reducing our climate footprint, means that the premises will be Breeam certified, and all planning and design in the project will be characterized by sustainable choices. This means, i.e. that in the basement you'll find both 'drive-in bike parking,' fitness facilities and changing rooms. We will also have access to an exclusive rooftop terrace for EY employees, whilst the remaining roof space will encompass a bar / restaurant open to the public. It's exciting to have the opportunity to actively participate in the planning process," says Bøsterud.

In the reallocation process, Akershus Eiendom is the advisor to EY and Spaces.

Related Links

https://www.iwgplc.com



SOURCE IWG Plc