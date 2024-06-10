EY appoints new global Independent Non-Executive

LONDON, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today EY announced the appointment of a new EY Global Independent Non-Executive (INE), Duane M. DesParte, who will join the EY Global Governance Council (GGC), effective 1 June 2024.

Duane is a former Board Member of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB), to which he was appointed by the Securities and Exchange Commission in December 2017, and on which he served through the conclusion of his second term in October 2023. He served as Acting Chair of the PCAOB from June 2021 to January 2022. While at the PCAOB, Duane served as an Officer of the International Forum of Independent Audit Regulators (IFIAR) for four years, including a term as Chair that ended in April 2023.

Before joining the PCAOB, he served as corporate controller for ten years and in other financial roles for five years at Exelon Corporation, then a Fortune 100 company in the energy industry. Prior to joining Exelon in 2003, he spent 18 years as an auditor.

He joins existing EY Global INE Tonia Lovell. In her role as EY Global INE, Tonia also serves as Chair of the EY Global Public Interest Committee. Tonia has also served as INE for EY UK since 2019 and is Chair of the EY UK Public Interest Board. Previously, Tonia served as Group Company Secretary for Unilever PLC from 2010 to 2018, and from 2010-2013 also served as Chief Legal Officer.

Tonia and Duane bring deep knowledge and insights that will help EY continue to strengthen and evolve - while maintaining a rigorous focus on quality in audit and all other areas of the multi-disciplinary EY service offerings across the globe.

The GGC advises the EY Global Executive on policies, strategies, and the public interest aspects of its decision-making. The participation of INEs on the GGC plays an essential role in providing diverse perspectives in order to enhance the EY contribution to the stability of capital markets through audit and other services.

Sitting EY Global INE Sir C.K. Chow will depart his role when his term expires on 30 June 2024. C.K. has served in this role for over eight years. A process is underway to identify his replacement.

Janet Truncale, EY Global Chair and CEO-elect stated: "As our profession continues to evolve, Duane's appointment reflects our deep commitment to audit quality and our continuing focus on meeting the dynamic needs of EY clients, people and stakeholders. With deep global and US regulatory and corporate experience, we are thrilled to add Duane to our GGC and welcome the contributions he will make toward reinforcing a culture of accountability, independence, objectivity, professional scepticism and trust, which is important to all of EY."

We would also like to thank Sir C.K. Chow for his contributions and wish him well on his future endeavours."

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets.

Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate.

Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

This news release has been issued by EYGM Limited, a member of the global EY organization that also does not provide any services to clients.

Matthew Lower

EY Global Media Relations

Matthew.lower@uk.ey.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/381362/EY_Logo.jpg