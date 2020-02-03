EY announces two appointments on the EY Global Executive

As an existing GE member in his most recent role as EY Global Vice Chair – Transactions Advisory Services (TAS), Steve led the global TAS service line, which under his leadership has consistently achieved double-digit growth and posted record revenues. He brings deep and relevant experience to the new role with more than 25 years of experience in M&A, advising corporate and private-equity clients on multi-billion dollar cross-border transactions. Steve is also the Chairman of the EY Corporate Responsibility Governance Council.

Steve succeeds Lou Pagnutti, who retires from EY after a 39-year career with the organization. Steve's successor to the Global TAS role will be announced later this financial year.

Marie-Laure Delarue has been appointed EY Global Vice Chair – Assurance. In her new role, Marie-Laure will join the EY Global Executive, increasing the share of women on the organization's most senior management body to over 37%. She will be the first woman to lead Assurance, the largest EY service line by global revenues and people numbers (US$12.6b global revenues and 94,220 EY people in FY19.) Marie-Laure will further develop the future of Assurance and its focus on audit quality and will continue the strong EY relationship with regulators across the globe. She succeeds Felice Persico, who is retiring from his role, after a 35-year career with EY.

With over 25 years' experience in banking industry, Marie-Laure is the current EY EMEIA Banking & Capital Markets Leader for Financial Services, responsible for connecting and overseeing the performance of leading banking accounts in Europe. She is a member of the EY EMEIA Financial Services Leadership team and also sits on the EY Global Banking Operating Committee – the industry board for the largest EY clients in global banking. She has been serving as the EY Global Client Service Partner for a Swiss multinational bank, splitting her time between working in Paris and Zurich. She is a champion of women in business and advocates for the EY Diversity & Inclusiveness agenda.

Carmine Di Sibio, EY Global Chairman and CEO, says:

"At a time when EY clients are turning to us for both traditional and a newer range of services these appointments further underline the EY commitment to providing exceptional client-service. Steve and Marie-Laure both have impressive track records in building high-performing teams and market-leading growth. With their valuable insights and diverse perspectives, we will continue to meet EY clients' needs in this dynamic marketplace.

"I thank our current leadership for their great work and achievements. Lou and Felice are outstanding leaders with strong visions who have helped EY deliver consecutive years of strong growth through a focus on providing high-quality services, harnessing the latest technology advancements and developing exceptional EY people. We are committed to building on the strong foundations Lou, Felice and their teams have created."

