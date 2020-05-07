EY announces the launch of Physical Return and Work Reimagined framework for organizations post-COVID-19

- Two-gear framework integrates "Day 1" transition services with long-term transformation guidance

- Includes broad suite of EY workplace and transformation tools

- Approach brings together a technology-enabled, risk-based methodology

LONDON, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EY today announces the launch of a broad suite of workplace and transformation tools as part of a framework for organizations and HR teams planning a phased and safe return to physical workplaces for employees. The Physical Return and Work Reimagined framework is designed to strengthen workforce resilience and help see a safe return to physical work environments as countries around the world begin to ease COVID-19 mobility restrictions and seek to resume higher rates of economic activity.

The broad framework is staggered in two gears and includes a suite of technology assessment and analytics tools designed to help manage risk and compliance and enhance the employee experience.

Gear One provides immediate, actionable steps to help ensure the safety of employees while achieving operational capacity. It is rooted in a broad approach to readiness testing and includes an operational command center for the phased return of the workforce. Considerations include:

Workforce economics, including options to improve payroll costs, as well as workforce planning diagnostics to profile and model who can and should work on-site or remote

Workforce resilience, encompassing health monitoring, social distancing, site safety and capacity planning to provide healthy, welcoming and secure working environments

Operational continuity, including technology to help manage remote workforce capability, capacity and scenario management

Workforce experience, including enhanced employee communications, training and engagement

In addition to providing the tactical steps and "day 1" resources needed to facilitate the recovery and resumption of business operations, Gear Two provides the long-term framework and technology-enabled data and insights to help organizations identify operational vulnerabilities, drive future workforce-related transformations and prepare themselves for a "next normal."

Kate Barton, EY Global Vice Chair – Tax, says:

"In addition to planning for a physical return to work, organizations will need to transform how they operate to see growth and navigate the now, next and beyond. This means putting people at the center, deploying technology for speed and developing innovation at scale. Companies operating with these priorities will be more resilient in these challenging times and will be able to adapt even faster during the pandemic and beyond."

Norman Lonergan, EY Global Vice Chair – Advisory, says:

"The actions businesses take today will determine not only their short-term success, but their long-term enterprise resiliency. The framework that is launched today will accelerate an organization's ability to adapt to change and uncertainty, while bringing to life a trusted transition process that prioritizes the health and safety of the workplace and beyond."

Mike Bertolino, EY Global People Advisory Services Leader, says:

"By putting people first, organizations can build and maintain trust with their employees, their customers and their stakeholders. As many organizations focus on the process of returning their workforce to physical spaces, the biggest question they face now is how to begin. Organizations will need to completely reimagine their business model and transform, if they are to thrive in a post-COVID-19 world. The EY Physical Return and Work Reimagined framework will equip global organizations with a way forward for the longer-term."

To learn more visit ey.com .

Notes to Editors

About EY

EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services. The insights and quality services we deliver help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and in economies the world over. We develop outstanding leaders who team to deliver on our promises to all of our stakeholders. In so doing, we play a critical role in building a better working world for our people, for our clients and for our communities.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation is available via ey.com/privacy. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

This news release has been issued by EYGM Limited, a member of the global EY organization that also does not provide any services to clients.

Alan Duerden Dan Barabas EY Global Media Relations EY Global Media Relations +44 20 7951 8993 +44 20 7197 1481 ADuerden1@uk.ey.com dan.barabas@uk.ey.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/708904/EY_Logo.jpg

Related Links

http://ey.com



SOURCE EY