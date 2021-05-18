EY announces alliance with Tanium to transform IT and cybersecurity operations

-- The alliance helps organizations assess and remediate IT environments with Tanium's endpoint management and security platform

LONDON, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EY today announces an alliance between Tanium, the provider of endpoint management and security built for the world's most demanding IT environments, and Ernst & Young LLP (EY US), to transform how organizations manage and secure their computing devices.

The alliance helps both organizations gain a better understanding of clients' IT environments to drive more informed IT management decisions and deeper security remediation and modernization recommendations.

EY technology professionals can now leverage the Tanium Platform to allow client engagements to be enriched with real-time endpoint data including risk and threat resilience, security managed services, incident response, mergers and acquisitions analysis and compliance monitoring.

Dave Burg, EY Americas Cybersecurity Leader, says:

"Working with Tanium offers a leading enterprise platform to secure and manage endpoints, regardless of an organization's scale or size. This alliance drives transformative value for clients across a host of EY cybersecurity and technology transformation service offerings and leverages the Tanium Platform to help evaluate risk and manage clients' environments."

The alliance enables EY professionals to help provide real-time, data-rich insights for clients, as well as the ability to actively change and remediate client environments quickly. In doing so, clients can reduce costs, tear down silos between IT ops and security teams and gain a real-time understanding of vulnerabilities and risks.

Todd Palmer, Global Head of Partner Sales, Tanium, says:

"Many of the world's largest and most sophisticated organizations, including EY, rely on Tanium to provide manageability and security at scale where their digital businesses begin: the endpoint. Working with EY consulting teams, we can help clients effectively access real-time understanding of configurations, vulnerabilities and other IT risks across their environments with high-fidelity data, to scope incidents and rapidly remediate endpoints."

