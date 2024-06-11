EY announces alliance with Docusign to offer clients intelligent agreement management

Help businesses create smarter agreements, commit to them more efficiently and actively manage them to realize full value

LONDON, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The EY organization today announces an alliance between Docusign, an intelligent agreement company, and Ernst & Young LLP (EY US), to provide technology solutions that help businesses to transform agreement data into actionable insights, accelerating contract review cycles and boosting productivity organization-wide.

With virtual and hybrid business operations increasing in pace, technology solutions are needed to help drive automation and ease of communication. The EY–Docusign Alliance leverages Docusign CLM (Contract Lifecycle Management) and EY US contract intelligence services to offer intelligent agreement management solutions to help organizations connect and automate how agreements are created, committed to and managed.

The Alliance also helps develop the necessary technology to support EY Law managed services offerings. In addition, Docusign helps scale the EY US contract intelligence offerings, bringing greater insights to clients by unlocking critical data from their agreements through AI capabilities and enterprise technology platform connectors.

Heidi Stenberg, EY–Docusign Alliance Leader, Ernst & Young LLP, says:

"This alliance with Docusign helps EY US to not only broaden its enterprise solutions but also increase the value of its service offerings. Through the Alliance, I am thrilled to see that EY US will be positioned to help clients with intelligent agreement management solutions, such as contract intelligence, contract operations and transformation, and technology configuration."

Janine Grasso, Docusign Group Vice President of Partner Development & Alliances, says:

"This alliance with EY US helps Docusign to address intelligent agreement management at scale by delivering innovative legal transformations to our customers. We are excited about the domain capabilities EY US brings to help customers automate their end-to-end agreement workflows and business processes."

For more information, visit ey.com/alliances .

