EY announces alliance with Databricks to help companies solve data, analytics and AI challenges

Provides new capabilities on the Databricks Lakehouse Platform

Supports ability to scale machine learning operations to solve significant business challenges from inventory optimization to customer experience

Helps organizations reduce their risk of data misuse through new data solutions

LONDON, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The EY organization today announces an alliance between Databricks, a data lakehouse company, and Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) to help organizations simplify and democratize data, analytics and artificial intelligence (AI). Combining the knowledge, business insights and consulting capabilities of EY data scientists with Databricks' Lakehouse Platform, the alliance will help enable massive-scale data engineering, machine learning (ML) and business analytics for organizations across nearly every industry.

Databricks has become a cornerstone for companies looking to put data at the center of their business strategy by pioneering the data lakehouse category and providing advanced technologies that analyze and transform complex data sets into insights and solutions. The Databricks Lakehouse Platform brings together the best qualities of data warehouses and data lakes to help organizations accelerate innovation through critical data-driven use cases — from data warehousing and data streaming to data science and ML — on an open unified platform.

As a long-time consumer of Databricks, EY US has seen first-hand the platform's immense value, having implemented it for a number of internal use cases. One notable example, the EY organization's proprietary solution, Trusted Data Fabric, is underpinned by Databricks. Together, the technology embeds trust to reduce the risk of data misuse, providing a platform for secure and ethical use of intelligence-enriched assets.

Greg Sarafin, EY Global Partner Ecosystem Leader, says:

"Entering into an alliance with Databricks strengthens our ability to address the needs of clients seeking to gain significant business benefits from their data, whether for operational efficiency, stakeholder experiences, risk mitigation or creating entirely new sources of revenue. EY teams offer the breadth of services necessary to turn data insights at scale into enterprise value, enabled by Databricks' Lakehouse and the extraordinary AI and ML capabilities of that platform."

Kori O'Brien, SVP, Global Consulting & SI Partners at Databricks, says:

"We are thrilled to welcome EY US to the Databricks partner ecosystem to help data-driven organizations adopt the Lakehouse Platform and deliver more value to their businesses with data, analytics and AI. We look forward to continuing to innovate with EY teams and provide new capabilities, services and tailored industry solutions for our joint customers to unlock the power of their data with a lakehouse."

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping to create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets.

Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate.

Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

This news release has been issued by EYGM Limited, a member of the global EY organization that also does not provide any services to clients.

About Databricks

Databricks is the lakehouse company. More than 7,000 organizations worldwide — including Comcast, Condé Nast, and over 50% of the Fortune 500 — rely on the Databricks Lakehouse Platform to unify their data, analytics and AI. Databricks is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices around the globe. Founded by the original creators of Apache Spark™, Delta Lake and MLflow, Databricks is on a mission to help data teams solve the world's toughest problems. To learn more, follow Databricks on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

