Extreme Reach Closes Deal to Acquire Adstream

NEW YORK, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Reach today announces the close of its acquisition of Adstream, creating the first and only independent global platform that connects the end-to-end creative supply chain for marketers. The combined company answers the call from brand marketers who recognize the benefits and rich data that can only come from one central asset management and campaign workflow hub for all teams, across all regions.

The fragmentation of the media landscape has led to an explosion in the number of creative assets being produced and an exponential increase in the number of teams and individuals working together to create, prepare and deploy them across channels and regions. Legacy, siloed point solutions, which can no longer meet the challenges of an increasingly complex landscape, are leading to widespread confusion and costly issues. The strategic union of Extreme Reach and Adstream eliminates those pain points, creating one agnostic, comprehensive creative logistics solution that moves creative at the speed of media, in compliance everywhere. The result is visibility, control and agility that give brands a competitive advantage.

The expanded company, operating in 140 countries and 45 languages, currently has close to 400 million creative assets under management, representing the top 100 global brands. As forecasters predict double-digit increases in global ad spend, this is a pivotal moment to future-proof creative operations via one activation platform that provides a complete view of creative assets and the data associated with them.

"We launched Extreme Reach in 2008 with an explicit goal: to power the world's video advertising," said Tim Conley, CEO and Co-Founder of Extreme Reach. "The close of our deal to acquire Adstream makes that mission a reality at a time when it's needed more than ever. Extreme Reach and Adstream have always been customer-first solution providers and now we can deliver what our collective clients have been asking for: one centralized platform for managing and activating global campaigns with talent payment and usage rights management fully integrated."

