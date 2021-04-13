ExpressCredit appoints Charlotte Onneile Mathula as CEO in Botswana

GABORONE, Botswana, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ExpressCredit Botswana has appointed Charlotte Onneile Mathula as its CEO in a move to strengthen the position and performance of the company's product portfolio.

"As we lead ExpressCredit into the next chapter of growth, we sought a leader who truly exemplifies our commitment to promote financial inclusion in Botswana," Una Hewitt, a member of the Board at EC Finance Group, the holding company of ExpressCredit, said. "Her diverse experience and passion for digital transformation are a great fit as we continue our journey to become the number one lending platform in Botswana."

Mathula has over 15 years of experience in financial services both locally and regionally, having served as Africa Head of Home Loans and Car Loans at Standard Chartered Bank (Kenya) and Head of Financial Inclusion at Letshego Financial Services (Botswana). Prior to joining ExpressCredit, Mathula was the Group Product Owner of Digital Lending at Letshego Holding Limited. She has held senior leadership roles at First National Bank, Standard Chartered Bank Group, Botswana Building Society, and other leading strategic growth and development initiatives. Her career spans from sales and product development to customer services, branch operations, retail lending, digital transformation and microfinance.

Mathula holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Management from the University of Botswana, an Associate Diploma in Banking, a Certificate of proficiency in short-term and long-term insurance, an MBA and several digital transformations and fintech certifications. She has also attended the Executive Leadership Programme at Oxford Said Business School.

"I am delighted to be joining ExpressCredit, at a time when the company continues to grow and shape the future of the lending industry," Charlotte Onneile Mathula, a CEO at ExpressCredit Botswana, said. "It is an incredible opportunity to lead such a dynamic company. I look forward to sharing my expertise and knowledge with ExpressCredit's talented colleagues around the world and increase value for our loan portfolio over the long term."

About ExpressCredit

ExpressCredit is one of the leading micro-lending companies in Botswana. A combination of new technologies and a vast network of branches, and more than 400 direct sales agents have helped ExpressCredit to build a sizeable, well-performing loan portfolio.

About EC Finance Group

Established in 2016 with HQ and Shared Service Centre in Europe, EC Finance Group is a technology and data-driven, online and offline consumer lending company operating in Sub-Saharan Africa.

SOURCE ExpressCredit