Explore Launches to Transform International Undergraduate Student Recruitment

New independent brand, Explore, powered by Cialfo and BridgeU, offers universities access to an unparalleled community of K12 students seeking international education.

Manifest Global's portfolio now includes Explore, Cialfo, BridgeU, and Kaaiser.

SAN DIEGO, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new force in international student recruitment, Explore, has launched today, empowering universities to connect with and recruit high-potential international undergraduate students. Leveraging the combined strength of leading and trusted platforms Cialfo and BridgeU, Explore provides access to the largest community of international K12 students globally.

Explore offers a comprehensive suite of events, in-platform promotion and marketing solutions designed to ensure institutions attract and diverse range of students, actively researching international study options. These solutions include targeted digital campaigns, engaging content creation, impactful events, and more, all aimed at connecting universities with prospective undergraduates and their high school counsellors.

"In today's competitive global education landscape, finding and engaging the right international undergraduate talent is paramount for universities," says Rohan Pasari, Explore Board Member and CEO of Manifest Global. "Explore is uniquely positioned to address this challenge. By harnessing the power of our market-leading platforms, expert team, and deep data insights, we equip institutions and the broader education sector with the knowledge needed to make informed, evidence-based decisions and achieve their recruitment goals."

Explore debuted at NAFSA in San Diego with follow-up events to be held in the UK in June.

About Explore

Explore is part of Manifest Global, a global education investment firm headquartered in Singapore. Manifest's portfolio of education companies and platforms includes BridgeU, Cialfo, and Kaaiser. These three student-facing brands connect tens of thousands of students with international education opportunities every year through advanced university and careers guidance platforms, used by K12 schools in over 150 countries. The integration of online and offline channels creates both a seamless experience for our students and high schools as well as scalable, targeted and attributable returns for institutions through Explore. For more information, visit explore.study.

About Manifest Global

Manifest Global is a global education investment firm headquartered in Singapore, specializing in building companies that connect the world towards growth, prosperity, and innovation. With a portfolio of brands including Cialfo, Explore, BridgeU, and Kaaiser, Manifest Global is dedicated to enhancing global student mobility and fostering an interconnected education ecosystem. It's backed by prominent global funds including Susquehanna Asia Venture Capital, Square Peg, Tiger Global, SEEK Growth, DLF Ventures, Cercano Management, Analog Capital, January Capital, and more. For more information, visit manifest.inc.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Jonah Duffin: jonah.duffin@explore.study