Experts Sound Alarm on Russian Disinformation Threat to EU and Religious Freedoms

WASHINGTON, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As EU elections approach, experts gathered at the "Russian Disinformation: Tactics, Influence, and Threats to National Security" conference in the National Press Club, Washington, D.C., organized by the Coalition against disinformation, consisting of 11 organizations, to expose Russia's disinformation strategies aimed at destabilizing European democracies. Kateryna Odarchenko, head of the Institute for Democracy and Development "PolitA," discussed Russian influence tactics targeting EU elections, including figures like Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. "Russia's disinformation machinery works to erode public trust in elections, strategically aligning narratives to manipulate public opinion," Odarchenko stated, underscoring the need to strengthen European election security.

Julia Piletskaya, a political expert, expanded on ideological infiltration, stating, "If you're not interested in any manipulations of the Russian clergy, it does not mean that they are not interested in you." Her remarks highlighted how Russian-aligned religious entities shape narratives under the guise of cultural preservation.

The role of religion in Russian propaganda was a focus of Dietmar Pichler, director of the Disinfo Resilience Network, who detailed how the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC) has served as a Kremlin tool since the Soviet era. Pichler stated, adding that in 2024, the ROC referred to Russia's invasion of Ukraine as a "Holy War" to defend "Holy Russia." This rhetoric, Pichler noted, bolsters Russian ideological narratives while justifying acts of aggression.

Dina Shaikhislam, a political consultant, presented how Russian anti-cult organizations, such as RACIRS, actively foment social division within Europe by targeting religious minorities. Through systematic campaigns, they aim to create polarized societies and breed distrust. RACIRS' anti-minority narratives have far-reaching consequences, targeting groups like Baptists, Jehovah's Witnesses, and Scientologists.

The conference underscored the global stakes of Russian influence campaigns. Participants, including Ukrainian parliament members Rostyslav Pavlenko and Lesya Zaburanna, alongside U.S. policy experts, committed to advancing collaborative efforts to counteract these divisive tactics.

