Experienced International Disputes Lawyer Werner Eyskens Joins Crowell & Moring’s Brussels Office

"We are thrilled to welcome Werner. He is an extremely effective advocate and cross-examiner, and a go-to lawyer for complex national and cross-border disputes," said Kristof Roox , co-managing partner of Crowell & Moring's Brussels office. "Werner has substantial experience assisting clients in multinational arbitrations, including contractual disputes, post-M&A proceedings, aviation, and construction projects."

Eyskens focuses on the contentious international and Belgian aspects of commercial transactions, including arbitration proceedings. He also advises on non-contentious contractual issues, specifically on distribution matters, asset leasing, and construction contracts. Eyskens has wide experience in acting for major players in the aviation industry. He regularly sits as an arbitrator and has conducted arbitrations under the Belgian Center for Arbitration and Mediation (CEPANI), ICC, Singapore International Arbitration Center, the London Court of International Arbitration, and the International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes rules.

"Werner brings a rare skillset in both arbitration and court proceedings, which is highly complementary to both our Brussels office and wider international disputes practice," said Laurence Winston, co-chair of Crowell & Moring's International Dispute Resolution Group. "I envision him working closely with the London office on arbitration disputes subject to English law."

Eyskens represents Belgian-based multinational companies and non-Belgian corporations that have matters in Belgium. His focus areas include disputes involving infrastructure, aviation, construction, and contractors. For example, he advised a wind farm operator in ICC arbitration proceedings on an offshore seafloor dispute involving field electricity cable defects, and he has extensive experience in acting for marine contractors on offshore construction projects across the world. In one recent high-profile case, he successfully defended the sellers of the pharma multinational Omega Pharma against a publicly reported EUR 2.5 billion claim by leading global health care supplier Perrigo.

"A strategic priority of our firm is to expand our infrastructure and construction disputes practice," said Ian Laird, co-chair of Crowell & Moring's International Dispute Resolution Group. "Werner's experience across a wide range of sectors complements our existing work in London and Doha and deepens the international reach of the IDR practice."

Eyskens earned his bachelor's degree from the Facultés Universitaires Notre Dame de la Paix, Namur, a master's degree from KU Leuven, an LL.M from Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law, and a graduate degree in air and space law from the Université Libre de Bruxelles.

"Crowell's infrastructure and construction disputes practice aligns particularly well with my practice," said Eyskens. "I was attracted to the firm because of its international depth, fully integrated arbitration team of lawyers around the world, and reputed Brussels office with strong litigation practices."

Eyskens is also experienced in aviation and space law. He worked on a series of insolvencies that ran through the Belgian aviation industry, including the bankruptcy of SABENA, the flag carrier, on which he acted (and continues to do so) for SAirGroup and later its liquidator to defend the EUR 3 billion claims pursued by the Belgian State and the bankruptcy trustee.

Over the past decade, Eyskens has consistently been recommended by Legal 500 and Chambers for litigation and arbitration. He serves as a board member with CEPANI and is also co-chair of its diversity and inclusion working group. Eyskens is committed to pro bono work and has handled significant matters for the Jane Goodall Institute. He is fluent in French, English, and Dutch.

