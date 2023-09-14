Experience the unique cultural space of "Viet Nam Days in South Africa 2023"

HANOI, Vietnam, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Over nearly 13 years since its inception, "Viet Nam Days Abroad" has been successfully organized, by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Viet Nam, for 16 times in Europe, Asia, America, and especially once in virtual format. In 2023, this series of events will appear for the first time in Africa (on September 14-15).

"Viet Nam Days in South Africa 2023" has been organised on the official visit to the Republic of South Africa by Madame Vo Thi Anh Xuan, Vice President of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam. The program takes place in Pretoria - South Africa's Administrative Capital, with series of activities such as Viet Nam Cultural Space, the 30th Anniversary Celebration of Diplomatic Relations between the two countries with outstanding art performances, Viet Nam - South Africa's Business Roundtable. This series of activities marks the first time "Viet Nam Days Abroad" has taken place in Africa.

Viet Nam and South Africa established diplomatic relations in 1993. In terms of politics, the two countries have maintained good, trustworthy, and close relations seen in frequent mutual visits, most notably ones by South African President Thabo Mbeki (2007), and Vietnamese Prime Minister Phan Van Khai (2004).

Economic cooperation between the two sides has developed adequately. Two-way trade turnover has increased more than 6 times over the past 15 years, from 192 million USD in 2007 to nearly 1.3 billion USD in 2022.

With the theme of "Origin, Vitality, and Prosperity", Viet Nam Cultural Space gathered skilled experienced artisans and young culture practitioners with a view to providing visitors with a highly immersive experience.

Participants will have the opportunity to experience lacquer painting and trinkets making process from such materials as silver, gold, seashells, egg shells… They will also take part in the process of creating Dong Ho paintings - the art of printing images from an heirloom engraving, a painting tool handed down through generations, onto traditionally-made-paper.

Another interesting corner in Viet Nam Cultural Space is the To He booth, in which visitors use ingredients made from glutinous rice mixed with food coloring to shape into a To He - a popular Vietnamese folk toy over the past 500 years. The products can be any colorful animal of their liking.

A special feature in this year's cultural space is the attendance of the 90s generation with the project on costumes under the Nguyen Dynasty. Visitors will put on costumes aged over 300 with distinctive and traditional patterns that represent different classes in the society.

Lastly, Viet Nam Cultural Space has an area for photo exhibitions on topics of Viet Nam - South Africa diplomatic relations, Viet Nam's world heritages recognised by UNESCO, and the beauty of the country and people of Viet Nam.

Mr. Hoang Huu Anh - Deputy Director General of the Department of Cultural Diplomacy and UNESCO Affairs and Head of the Organizing Committee said: "Viet Nam Days Abroad is a significant national promotion program to introduce the country and people of Viet Nam to international friends, opening up opportunities to promote economic cooperation and creating space for foreigners to experience Vietnamese culture. The event's series of activities demonstrate Viet Nam's tradition of harmony, love for peace, and heart-to-heart diplomatic identity."

"Viet Nam Days Abroad" is a national promotional program that the Viet Nam Ministry of Foreign Affairs organises annually to celebrate the establishment of diplomatic ties between Viet Nam and countries. This series of activities also takes place on the occasion of Leaders of Viet Nam's official visits to countries, or on celebration of significant international events.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2210834/ok_01.jpg

SOURCE Ministry of Foreign Affairs