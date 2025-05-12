Experience More with a Longer Stay at The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud, Bali

BALI, Indonesia, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Surrounded by lush landscapes and located just moments away from Ubud's cultural and natural treasures, such as the Sacred Monkey Forest, Campuhan Ridge Walk, Tegalalang Rice Terraces, and Tampaksiring, The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud, invites travelers to slow down, recharge, and truly experience the essence of Bali.

Guests who choose to stay longer are rewarded with deeper connections. Upon arrival, they are welcomed with a traditional Balinese blessing ritual, a symbolic gesture of harmony and respect. This cultural immersion continues throughout the stay, with opportunities to participate in meaningful traditions such as the art of making canang sari offerings and the calming Sandikala ritual at sunset.

The Westin brand's core philosophy of wellness comes to life in Ubud through daily yoga, revitalizing aqua exercise, and hands on sessions like the Barista Class and Mixology Class. The experience is further elevated with signature Heavenly Spa Ubud by Westin™️ treatments, designed to restore body and mind in a serene jungle setting.

Complementing this immersive journey, the resort's culinary experiences reflect the Eat Well pillar of the Westin brand. From nourishing breakfasts to wholesome lunches and dinners, guests can indulge in thoughtfully prepared dishes at Tabia Restaurant and Tall Trees Restaurant, each crafted to balance flavor and well-being. For a fresh take on wellness dining, guests may also opt to enjoy their meals at Tabia Terrace, the resort's newest dining spot offering a serene open air ambiance.

All of these experiences unfold naturally when guests take the time to truly immerse themselves in the rhythm of Ubud. To enhance this journey, The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud, Bali presents the "Stay Longer, Save Bigger" offer, ideal for travelers seeking a deeper connection and a more enriching escape.

