Expense management evolves: more employees managing expenses, drives rise of expense apps

STOCKHOLM, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In its latest 'State of expense management report 2025', Findity, a leading expense management technology provider, tracks the evolution of expense management across ten international markets. Covering the Nordic countries (Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland), the UK, Germany, Netherlands, Spain, France and the US, the report compares data from 2022 and 2024, revealing key trends shaping the expense management landscape.

The report identifies an increasing proportion of employees managing expenses on average across all markets, with 44% now handling expenses at work—a notable increase of 7 percentage points since 2022.

This trend is observed across businesses of all sizes, highlighting broader organisational responsibility for expense tasks. Notably, the most significant growth has occurred within medium-sized businesses and large enterprises, indicating a notable shift even in organisations that traditionally had a more centralised approach.

"Expense management is rapidly becoming a shared responsibility throughout organisations—not limited to finance departments or among a select few," says Patrick Olsson, Findity CEO. "Businesses recognise the need for scalable, mobile-first solutions to streamline expense handling."

Expense apps lead the digital shift

Expense apps have seen consistent growth across all markets surveyed, increasing by an average of 5 percentage points, with some markets showing adoption increases of up to 8–9 percentage points. Simultaneously, reliance on manual methods, such as pen and paper and spreadsheets, has declined by 5 percentage points, paving the way for digital solutions that better match today's work environment.

Several markets historically reliant on manual processes have significantly reduced their use of traditional tools, creating clear opportunities for accelerated digital adoption.

The report highlights three paths businesses are taking toward adopting expense apps. In some markets, businesses move directly from manual tools to expense apps—bypassing traditional accounting or payroll systems. Others take a gradual approach, using their existing accounting or payroll systems before transitioning to dedicated expense apps. In some markets, both approaches are happening in parallel, showing that companies are moving toward digital expense management in different ways—but all in the same direction.

Trends and opportunities

More employees now manage expenses (+7 percentage points) Expense app adoption continues to rise (+5 percentage points) Manual tool usage is steadily declining (-5 percentage points)

These trends all point in the same direction: businesses must adapt. As expense management responsibilities expand across departments, organisations need scalable processes to support more users, without adding complexity. Companies still relying on outdated, manual tools risk inefficiency and may fall behind more agile, tech-enabled competitors.

The shift toward mobile-first solutions is clear across all markets, making modern, intuitive expense solutions essential for staying competitive and compliant.

For more detailed insights and specific data, download the full report from Findity's website: https://www.findity.com/report-state-of-expense-management-2025

