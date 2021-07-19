Expanding Usage in the Treatment and Prevention of Surgical Site Infection Propels Povidone Iodine Market Forward, Potential to Lower the Risk of Endometritis in Women to Open up New Revenue Stream, Says TMR

- Povidone iodine, when compared to chlorhexidine wash and intranasal mupirocin ointment, has the ability to treat MRSA infections because of its fast and better bactericidal action.

- Povidone iodine manufacturers are diversifying their revenue streams by ramping up manufacturing of topical medication compositions for infection management and wound healing.

ALBANY, N.Y., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Different areas of a human's oropharyngeal and oral cavities are colonised by a range of viruses, protozoa, fungi, and bacteria. Povidone iodine is regarded as the most efficacious mouthwash, as per a research conducted on the impact of several mouthwashes on oral healthcare. The demand for efficacious oral healthcare solutions is increasing as a result of increased knowledge of oral health, thanks to both private and public initiatives. In addition to that, changes in consumer lifestyles, particularly in developing nations are also likely to support demand for povidone iodine. These factors are likely to propel global povidone iodine market forward in the years to come. It povidone Iodine is commonly used as an antiseptic for the skin, for instance as Betadine. It can also be used for vaginal health and eyes in less concentrated forms. Surgeons make use of it before surgery to sterilise the skin. The most commonly used 10% solution is for disinfecting skin, but it could also further diluted to up to 0.3 %. The surge in the demand for disinfectants and antiseptics for different hygiene applications in the public health sector is expected to drive the global povidone iodine market over the projection period, from 2020 to 2030.

The global povidone iodine market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% over analysis timeframe, from 2020 to 2030 and it is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 256.7 Bn through 2030. During the continuing COVID-19 epidemic, the notion of skin sterilisation becomes more and more important. As a result, betadine antiseptic solutions come with the potential to significantly reduce the concentration of microorganisms on the skin.

Key Findings of Market Report

Potential of PVP-I to Prevent Infection of Surgery Site to Offer Growth Opportunities

Decolonization of the nasals is a standard technique for controlling and preventing the spread of MRSA (methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus) infections. As a result, the gold standard for treating MRSA infections is chlorhexidine wash and intranasal mupirocin ointment. Nonetheless, povidone iodine (PVP-I) as a potential decolonizing agent for treating MRSA infection are supported by failure and resistance associated with these treatment methods. As a result, businesses in the global povidone iodine market are increasing their production capacities in order to improve PVP-I availability.

Because of the fast, better bactericidal activities of povidone iodine in comparison with chlorhexidine wash and intranasal ointment, it also hold immense promise for the treatment of MRSA infections. The usefulness of PVP-I to reduce the likelihood of surgery site (SSI's) infection in orthopaedic operations is increased by businesses in the povidone iodine industry.

Expanding Usage in Gynecological Issues to Accentuate Demand for Povidone Iodine

Antiseptic compositions have received a lot of attention as efficient vaginal antiseptics. Even povidone iodine, which is present in metronidazole and cetrimide, has been proven to lower the likelihood of endometritis in women following delivery. Povidone iodine 1% has a good chance of becoming one of the most successful treatments for endometritis prophylaxis. Firms in the global povidone iodine market, on the other hand, are expanding the use of PVP-I to avoid secondary outcomes such as fever associated with endometritis and postoperative wound infection in women. These advantages are likely to support expansion of the global povidone iodine market in the years to come.

Povidone Iodine Market: Growth Drivers

In topical medication formulations, there is a rising need for a mix of anti-infectious treatment and healing-promoting moisturization. As a result, producers are ramping up manufacturing of povidone iodine liposome hydrogel, which may be used for both moist and antiseptic therapy.

The demand for povidone iodine infused dental floss has been fueled by an unacceptably increasing prevalence of periodontal disease amongst people all over the world. This is a common occurrence in Asian countries, which is why the sale of povidone iodine in the Asia Pacific region is projected to skyrocket in the years to come.

Povidone Iodine Market: Key Competitors

Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co. Ltd

Evonik Industries AG

Sanyo Chemical Industries

Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd

KAO Corporation

LG Chem Ltd.

Povidone Iodine Market: Segmentation

Application

Skin Sterilization

Infection Prevention

Instrument Sterilization

