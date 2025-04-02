Expandi Limited Appoints Mahmood Butt as Director of Business Development, EMEA

LONDON, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Expandi, a leading Martech, Adtech and data company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mahmood Butt as its new Director of Business Development EMEA effective 2nd of April 2025.

With a distinguished career spanning thirteen years in the programmatic advertising industry, Mahmood brings a wealth of experience in the development of agency relations and programmatic business in EMEA. In his new role, he will be playing a crucial role in strengthening relationships with leading advertising, B2B agencies and direct brands, driving adoption of the company's cookieless solutions and programmatic offerings, establishing the company as a leader in privacy first advertising.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mahmood in our team. His extensive experience in B2B programmatic advertising and analytics will be instrumental as we continue to grow Expandi business across Europe" said Matt Gower, Chief Revenue Officer of Martech & Adtech business at Expandi. "We see major opportunities delivering scalable solutions which US companies are struggling to deploy in our region "

Before joining Expandi, Mahmood Butt held leadership roles at Bombora, where he was responsible for Audience Solutions and at DWA as Head of B2B Programmatic.

"I am excited to join Expandi at such a pivotal time when most of the US headquartered companies are stepping down from Europe both in Advertising and Data due to European market complexity and GDPR regulations. The few US companies remaining in this market are mainly working with cookies and IDs which are reducing in scale on material basis each quarter" said Mahmood. "Expandi is the most recognized B2B Martech and Adtech Vendor headquartered in Europe and clients and agencies are more and more looking for a truly European solution."

This appointment aligns with Expandi's commitment to growth, innovation, and strengthens its position as a leader in the European market. As the company continues to its focus on the B2B programmatic advertising sector, Mahmood will be a key driver of success.

About Expandi Group

Expandi Group is the largest fully owned B2B AdTech, MarTech, and Managed Services provider in EMEA. Established in 2000 by former HP Managers, anticipating trends and bringing innovative thinking around ROI marketing to the tech industry. Thanks to the management and delivery of thousands of marketing and sales programs, Expandi has built and optimized the most comprehensive and insight-driven data platform. The company has served most of the Top B2B Brands.

