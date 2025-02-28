Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market to be Worth US$ 14.64 Billion by 2031, Driven by Expanding Packaging Industry and Growing Residential and Commercial Construction Activities

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global expanded polystyrene (EPS) market is expected to reach US$ 14.64 billion by 2031 from US$ 10.44 billion in 2024; it is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

Advancements in EPS recycling and circular economy initiatives are expected to propel market growth in the coming years. The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities.

For More Information and To Stay Updated on The Latest Developments in The Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market, Download The Sample Pages: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006932/

Overview of Report Findings

Market Growth: The expanded polystyrene (EPS) market is experiencing steady growth, driven by growing e-commerce, food packaging, and protective packaging sectors. The rapid rise of online shopping, fueled by platforms such as Amazon, Zalando, and Bol.com, has significantly increased the demand for protective EPS packaging to ensure the safe transport of fragile goods, electronics, and appliances. Additionally, the growing trend of quick-commerce grocery platforms (e.g., Gorillas, Flink, and Getir) fuels the demand for EPS-insulated packaging for temperature-sensitive food and beverage products.

Growing Residential and Commercial Construction Activities: The housing market growth is attributed to population increase, urbanization, and favorable economic conditions. According to Redfin, the number of houses sold in January 2024 was 284,121, which was 1.8% higher than the number sold in January 2023 in the US. Residential construction is a crucial component of the private sector. It witnessed a noteworthy increase to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of US$ 856.3 billion in June 2023, marking a 0.9% rise from the revised May estimate of US$ 848.6 billion. In March 2023, the government launched the Housing Accelerator Fund worth US$ 2.96 billion to aid in the building of at least 100,000 homes across Canada. According to the US Census Bureau, in November 2023, the number of privately owned houses (at a seasonally adjusted annual rate) was 1.56 million units, a rise of 9.3% compared to 1.43 million units in November 2022. According to Eurostat, construction in Europe witnessed a 0.2% increase in 2023 compared to 2022, indicating a steady market despite economic challenges. EPS is highly valued for its excellent insulation properties and low cost, making it a preferred choice in residential, commercial, and industrial building construction.

Advancements in EPS Recycling and Circular Economy Initiatives: Government and private sector investments in EPS collection and recycling programs are expected to act as future trends for the recycled EPS market. With increasing regulatory pressures on plastic waste, countries such as US, Canada, Belgium, Germany, India, and Japan focus on circular economy initiatives that promote the recovery, reuse, and recycling of EPS materials. Programs such as chemical recycling and closed-loop EPS processing are gaining traction, allowing manufacturers to produce high-quality recycled EPS (rEPS) for construction, packaging, and insulation applications.

Geographical Insights: In 2024, Asia Pacific led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and North America. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Need A Diverse Region or Sector? Customize Research to Suit Your Requirement: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00006932/

Market Segmentation

Based on type, the expanded polystyrene (EPS) market is bifurcated into white and gray. The white segment held a larger share of the market in 2024.

In terms of product type, the expanded polystyrene (EPS) market is segmented into EPS foam, EPS insulation, EPS molding, and others. The EPS foam segment dominated the market in 2024.

By end use, the expanded polystyrene (EPS) market is divided into building and construction, electrical and electronics, automotive, medical, packaging, sports and leisure, and others. The building and construction segment dominated the market in 2024.

The expanded polystyrene (EPS) market is segmented into five major regions: North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South and Central America .

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few of the major companies operating in the expanded polystyrene (EPS) market are Alpek, S.A.B. De C.V.; BASF SE; Flint Hills Resources, LLC; Kaneka Corporation; Nova Chemicals Corporation; Sunpor Kunststoff GmbH; Synthos S.A.; The Ravago Group; and Versalis S.P.A.

Trending Topics: EPS Recycling, Styrofoam, EPS Packaging, EPS Insulation, Geofoam, etc.

Global Headlines on Expanded Polystyrene (EPS)

Helmet manufacturer Steelbird Hi-Tech India announced plans to set up a new expanded polystyrene (EPS) plant at Baddi in Himachal Pradesh.

Bewi ASA announced the launch of a new production line for recycled raw material

Bewi ASA introduced new EPS grades and fish boxes with a 60% lower CO2 footprint

BASF SE expanded its portfolio of graphitic expandable polystyrene (EPS) granulate

Purchase Premium Copy of Global Expanded Polystyrene Market Size and Growth Report (2023-2031) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00006932/

Conclusion

The global expanded polystyrene (EPS) market is growing with the rising demand from building & construction and packaging industries across the world. The market growth is attributed to rapid industrialization and urbanization, particularly in the emerging economies. In addition, the global transition toward sustainability initiatives has influenced the expanded polystyrene (EPS) market, with manufacturers increasingly focused on incorporating eco-friendly formulations. Regulatory authorities are implementing stringent environmental standards to encourage the global production and utilization of recycled materials.

The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders—including information on raw material suppliers, expanded polystyrene (EPS) manufacturers, and distributors/suppliers—with valuable insights to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

Related Report Titles:

For More Related Chemicals and Materials Industry Research Reports - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reportstype/chemicals-and-materials/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

E-mail: ankit.mathur@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Website: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2520492/The_Insight_Partners_Logo.jpg