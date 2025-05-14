Exoskeleton Market worth $2.03 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global exoskeleton market is projected to grow from USD 0.56 billion in 2025 to USD 2.03 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 29.4% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Exoskeletons are wearable robotic systems designed to enhance human capabilities by supporting mobility, reducing fatigue, and aiding rehabilitation. The overall growth of the exoskeleton market is driven by advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning, which are enabling smarter, more responsive systems that adapt to individual user needs. Key developments such as the FDA clearance of medical exoskeletons are boosting confidence among healthcare providers and expanding clinical adoption.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=40697797

Browse in-depth TOC on "Exoskeleton Market"

192 – Tables

58 – Figures

276 – Pages

Exoskeleton Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 0.56 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 2.03 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 29.4% Market Size Available for 2023–2030 Forecast Period 2025–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Component, Functionality, Type, Body Part and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Power supply limitations and operational downtime Key Market Opportunities Integration of exoskeletons with AI and IoT technologies Key Market Drivers Rising demand for robotic rehabilitation solutions from healthcare sector



By mobility, mobile segment to lead market share during forecast period.

The mobile segment is expected to lead the market share during the forecast period due to the wide applicability of mobile exoskeletons across healthcare, industrial, and defense sectors. Unlike stationary systems, mobile exoskeletons are not restricted to clinical settings and enable users to walk, lift, and perform complex movements in real-world conditions. These systems support dynamic movement, allowing users to perform real-world tasks such as walking, lifting, and rehabilitation outside of clinical environments. Their growing use in injury prevention, workforce ergonomics, and personal mobility, combined with significant investments and technological advancements, further drives demand.

By body part, lower extremities segment to dominate market during forecast period.

The lower extremities segment is estimated to hold a prominent position in the exoskeleton market, driven by the increasing demand for mobility solutions among individuals with spinal cord injuries (SCI), stroke, and lower limb disabilities. According to the World Health Organization, over 15 million people globally are living with spinal cord injuries, highlighting the substantial need for assistive mobility technologies. In the US alone, the National Institutes of Health reports approximately 18,000 new cases of SCI annually, with an estimated 255,000 to 390,000 individuals currently living with such conditions. This growing patient base has created a favorable environment for the adoption of lower extremity exoskeletons that enable improved mobility, independence, and rehabilitation outcomes.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=40697797

North America to lead market during forecast period.

The US holds a dominant position in the North American exoskeleton industry due to strong investments, increasing demand across sectors, and advancements in wearable robotic technologies. The country's leadership is supported by a well-developed healthcare system, a large industrial workforce, and significant military needs. In August 2024, Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc., a US-based company specializing in exoskeletons for medical and industrial use, announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 6 million units. This offer raised approximately USD 6.0 million, highlighting continued investor interest in the sector.

Key players

The exoskeleton companies includes significant Tier I and II players like Ekso Bionics (US), Ottobock (Germany), DIH Medical (Switzerland), Comau (Italy), Myomo Inc. (US), CYBERDYNE Inc. (Japan), Lifeward Ltd. (Israel), Hyundai Motor Group Robotics LAB (South Korea), B-Temia (Canada), Rex Bionics Ltd. (New Zealand), ABLE Human Motion (Spain), Laevo Exoskeletons (Netherlands), German Bionic Systems GmbH (Germany), Levitate Technologies, Inc. (US), and others.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=40697797

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Wearable Technology Market, By Product (Smart Watch, Fitness Tracker, AR/VR, Smart Clothing & Footwear, Earwear, Exoskeleton, Smart Glasses, Smart Ring, Smart Helmet), Operation (AI-Based, Conventional), Type (Active, Passive) - Global Forecast to 2029

3D Sensor Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Growth Analysis Report by Type (Image Sensor, Position Sensor, Acoustic Sensor, Magnetometer, Accelerometer, Gyroscope), Technology (Time-of-flight, Structured Light, Stereo Vision, Ultrasound), Method (Time-Delay, Triangulation) - Global Forecast to 2029

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/exoskeleton-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/exoskeleton.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg