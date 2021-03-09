Exiger Announces Integration and Partnership with SecurityScorecard to Strengthen Supply Chains for Defense and Critical Infrastructure

NEW YORK, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exiger, the global market leader in Supply Chain and Third-Party Risk Management solutions, has announced its partnership with SecurityScorecard , the global leader in cybersecurity ratings. The partnership was formed to support Exiger's efforts to secure supply chains across the Defense Industrial Base, the Healthcare sector and other critical infrastructure sectors. Together, Exiger's award-winning DDIQ automated platform and SecurityScorecard combine to create a common operating picture across cyber, financial, operational and reputational risks to combat the ever-evolving threat landscape that corporations and government agencies are forced to navigate.

After delivering game-changing Supply Chain Risk Management capabilities to the Department of Defense (DoD) in support of their COVID-19 response efforts, Exiger and SecurityScorecard formalized this innovative partnership to tackle emerging vendor and supply chain ecosystem challenges. Crystalized by the pervasive shock of the SolarWinds breach, the U.S. Federal Government and its industry partners are addressing far-reaching transparency and resiliency challenges in our existing supply chains. These proactive and important steps, as detailed in the new Executive Order on America's Supply Chains, will have a global and sweeping impact on every industry; the partnership between Exiger and SecurityScorecard is designed to help companies and the U.S. Federal Government manage this rapid change.

"Our clients have realized that their operational risks don't stop at their doorstep. Just like their people, their technology and their processes, their vendors are integral to their ability to deliver uncompromised products and services. And, in response, our clients are taking the necessary steps to build redundancy and risk management into their vendor ecosystem," said Brandon Daniels , President of Global Markets at Exiger. "The combination of SecurityScorecard and DDIQ allows the CTO, CISO, CCO, CFO, GC, and COO to do that quickly, comprehensively, and cost-effectively."

SecurityScorecard's best-in-class cyber ratings will be integrated into Exiger's DDIQ platform, which takes SecurityScorecard's ratings, threat, and geographic data and combines it with other financial, operational, and compliance risk feeds to create a comprehensive risk assessment on every third-party and each tier of a supply chain. Exiger's AI-powered platform is designed to drive transformational change in how entities are vetted at an unprecedented scale. The platform is purpose-built to enable the Federal Government and industry to safeguard the global supply chain at the speed of relevance. Exiger's platform has scaled to conduct due diligence on tens of millions of entities across the world's largest financial institutions, corporates, and government agencies; including over 90 companies in the Fortune 250.

SecurityScorecard will deliver cybersecurity vulnerability monitoring, ratings and remediation guidance to help DoD suppliers understand potential cyber threats from their third-party vendors while prioritizing threat indicators. Having scored more than 1.6 million companies globally, SecurityScorecard focuses on providing a single view of cyber risk that includes self-assessment and comprehensive vendor ecosystem risk management. SecurityScorecard takes an outside-in view of a company's security posture by seeing what a hacker sees. The company's technology uses non-intrusive proprietary data collection methods, as well as trusted commercial and open-source threat feeds to continuously monitor 10 risk factor groups and instantly deliver an easy-to-understand A-F rating.

"The partnership between SecurityScorecard and Exiger serves an increasingly important need in the cybersecurity market for the industry's expanding demand," said Bill Hogan, Chief Revenue Officer for SecurityScorecard. "This combined capability gives the cyber market the ability to have a holistic analysis to immediately identify and prioritize high-risk third parties for assessment and remediation. This leads to an overall more secure risk environment."

Exiger and SecurityScorecard will be conducting a joint webinar on April 8th titled "Combating Cyber Risk in Your Supply Chain: Responding to the Federal Government's Push to Create a Resilient Industrial Base." More information and registration is available online .

About SecurityScorecard

Funded by world-class investors including Moody's, Sequoia Capital, GV, Riverwood Capital and others, SecurityScorecard is the global leader in cybersecurity ratings and the only service with over 1.6M+ companies continuously rated. Founded in 2013 by security and risk experts Dr. Aleksandr Yampolskiy and Sam Kassoumeh, SecurityScorecard's patented rating technology is used by over 1000 enterprise organizations. SecurityScorecard continues to make the world a safer place by transforming the way companies understand, improve and communicate cybersecurity risk to their boards, employees and vendors. Every company has the universal right to their trusted and transparent Instant SecurityScorecard rating. For more information, visit securityscorecard.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

About Exiger

Exiger is the global authority on financial crime and risk compliance introducing technology-enabled solutions to the market's biggest compliance challenges. Exiger is changing the way banks, corporations and governmental agencies fight financial crime by combining industry expertise and artificial intelligence to root out bribery, corruption, sanctions violations, money laundering and terrorist financing. In recognition of the growing volume and complexity of data and regulations, Exiger is committed to working with clients to create a more sustainable compliance environment through its holistic and innovative approach to problem solving. Powering its Advisory, Diligence and Federal Solutions, Exiger has developed purpose-built technology — DDIQ and Insight 3PM — trained and deployed by its subject matter experts to accelerate the auditability, efficiency, quality and cost effectiveness of clients' compliance operations. Exiger operates in six countries and eleven cities around the world, including New York City, the Washington, D.C. metro area (Silver Spring and Tysons Corner), San Antonio, London, Toronto, Vancouver, Bucharest, Hong Kong, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, visit exiger.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

