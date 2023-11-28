Exicom, India's EV Charger Leader, expands into the UK Market, introduces a range of EV Chargers to accelerate EV Adoption

Exicom, with the largest market share in India and a robust presence in Southeast Asia and the Middle East , now expands into the UK market

LONDON, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Exicom, India's largest EV charger manufacturer and a trusted partner for global automobile leaders, charge point operators and other ecosystem players has announced its strategic entry into the UK and Europe market. The company plans to strengthen its distribution channel and will be providing EV chargers through direct sales channels too.

Exicom expands into UK market, Jack Chambers, Minister of State at the Department of Transport, TD unveils Exicom charger at London EV show

As part of its global expansion strategy, Exicom has identified Europe as a key market for its cutting-edge home charging and business solutions. Celebrating this milestone, Exicom unveiled its first-of-its-kind EV charging product, Harmony Direct DC 360 Fast Charger at the London EV Show, designed especially for the European market. It is crafted to meet the requirements of today's EV drivers and is aimed at aiding charge point operators in the installation of fast-charging stations. Setting the benchmark with up to 360kW of power and a modular design, it promises the quickest charging experience in the market for upcoming electric vehicles. Its ergonomic cable management maintains station tidiness, while the new sleek design, easy-to-use display terminal and innovative lighting system elevate overall user experience. These DC chargers are suitable for installation at fueling stations, retail locations, highways and commercial premises to charge electric fleets.

Exicom is also thrilled to unveil its latest breakthrough – the 'Spin Air' EV AC Charger, marking a significant milestone in home electric vehicle charging. Spin Air seamlessly integrates state-of-the-art technology, user-friendly features, and elegant design. Beyond its visual appeal, Spin Air exemplifies intelligence in charging methodology. Solar compatibility allows users to harness renewable energy, while load balancing and power sharing ensure optimal energy distribution within the home environment. Additionally, it's seamless integration with Exicom's Spin Control mobile app empowers users to remotely monitor, schedule, and receive real-time updates on their charging sessions. By blending convenience with control, effortless management is now just a tap away.

Originating from India, a worldwide centre for technological excellence, Exicom has led the way in providing crucial power and EV charging solutions in over 15 countries across the globe. Exicom chargers power electric drives across the entirety of India, enduring extreme weather and electrical conditions and now have a robust presence in Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, and the Middle East showcasing its prowess in the EV Industry. As it enters the UK market through the London EV Show 2023, Exicom's primary aim is to simplify EV charging, guaranteeing its reliability and future adaptability, aligning with the UK Government's vision of achieving zero-emission vehicles by 2035. With a wealth of over two decade's experience, Exicom has secured the trust of the world's largest automotive firms, thanks to its dedication to cutting-edge technology, punctual deliveries, and continuous round-the-clock customer support.

"With many governments and especially UK favouring faster adoption of electric mobility, the demand for innovative home charging solutions and fast charging stations is higher than ever. We are thrilled to introduce our new range of Harmony DC chargers which fit variety of use cases and are convenient to operate. Our SPIN Home chargers are compact, connected and compliant with UK smart charging regulations. With the expansion of our operations in Europe, we hope to play a key role in enabling low carbon society in these markets – said, Anant Nahata, CEO, Exicom.

Exicom is driven by a customer-first approach, with its differentiation being products developed based on design, form factor, and unique features, relying on innovation and R&D activities. Exicom's global operations are supported by three state-of-the-art manufacturing units and two R&D centres in India. Following this approach for the European market, Exicom seeks to build a local sales, service and application engineering team to fulfil customer demands.

To explore more on Exicom's EV charging technology, visit – www.exicom-ps.com

About Exicom:

Exicom entered the EV charging market in 2018 and offers full range of smart AC and DC fast charging solutions for passenger cars, and heavy-duty vehicles. It has sold more than 50K home chargers and 3000+ fast chargers in India and overseas markets.

Incorporated in 1994, Exicom is an India headquartered power management solutions provider operating under two business verticals. The first involves EV Charger solutions which offers smart charging solutions for home and businesses. The second vertical focuses on critical power solutions business, wherein the company services critical digital infrastructure by delivering overall energy management via its range of power and energy solutions.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2287433/Exicom.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2287434/Exicom_Logo.jpg