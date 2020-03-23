Exiba Joins Styrenics Circular Solutions

- Styrenics Circular Solutions welcomes Exiba as a new member

- Key contributor to European thermal insulation sector joins SCS' drive for full circularity of styrenics

BRUSSELS, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Styrenics Circular Solutions (SCS), the value chain initiative to increase the circularity of styrenic polymers, has been joined by a new member, the European Extruded Polystyrene Insulation Board Association (Exiba), the organization of producers of extruded polystyrene foam (XPS). Exiba joins SCS members COEXPAN, ELIX Polymers, INEOS Styrolution, Repsol, TOMRA, Total, Trinseo and Versalis (Eni).

Jens Kathmann, Secretary General of SCS, commented: "All of the SCS team extends a very warm welcome to Exiba. Their own membership represents the majority of the production capacity of XPS foams within Europe and is an important player in the European building and construction sector. This means that with Exiba as SCS members, we have another very important part of the value chain working with us to exploit the unique capacity that styrenics have for circularity."

Andriy Kotsyumbas, Vice-Chairman of Exiba, said: "Our whole organisation is committed to our membership of SCS and to the crucial role that styrenics will play in contributing to the circular economy and the European Commission's "renovation wave". There is enormous potential for styrenics to play a significant part to help meet Europe's 2025 recycling targets."

About Styrenics Circular Solutions

Styrenics Circular Solutions is the value chain initiative to increase the circularity of styrenic polymers. The initiative engages the entire value chain in the development and industrialisation of innovative recycling technologies and solutions. It aims to strengthen the sustainability of styrenic products while improving resource efficiency within the Circular Economy.

For more information visit www.styrenics-circular-solutions.com

