EXFO accelerates 'lab to live' for next-generation optics with new, innovative test solutions

Next-gen transceiver and field testing advancements to be unveiled at ECOC 2022 to support high-speed networking, data center evolution and FTTx deployments

QUEBEC CITY, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EXFO, the communications industry's test, monitoring and analytics experts, today announced availability of a next-generation continuously tunable laser -- the first in a new suite of tunable lasers designed to deliver cost-optimized testing of transceivers and optical components in high-volume manufacturing. The T200S tunable laser is part of EXFO's line-up of innovative, next-generation solutions that will be showcased during ECOC 2022, the premiere manufacturing, design, and research trade show upcoming in Basel, Switzerland Sept. 18-22.

Transceiver manufacturers are challenged to produce thousands of high-quality devices per day to support data centers that have as many as 50,000 or more transceivers deployed at each site. Today's new wave of transceivers incorporates components using Photonic Integrated Circuits (PICs) to enable more compact, versatile, but also more complex integrated optical and electrical componentry.

EXFO's new T200S tunable laser is half the size and operates 2x as fast as previous tunable laser models. When automated through EXFO's optical component testers (CTP10, CT440) this solution provides the fastest end-to-end testing in the industry with repeatable, accurate results. EXFO is unique in the industry, offering both passive and active component testing.

"By using EXFO's new tunable lasers, our customers can design and manufacture the next generation of high-speed transceivers faster and more efficiently than ever," said Michael Scheppke, Vice President, Global Labs and Manufacturing at EXFO. "Our advanced PIC testing solutions support the critical applications leveraging the new generation of 400/800GbE coherent transceivers, including 5G backhaul interconnections, and high-speed networking, storage, and data center evolution."

More innovations to be unveiled by EXFO at ECOC include:

PCM test module enhancing the CTP10 passive component platform: This module delivers accurate photocurrent measurement particularly relevant to PIC testing.

enhancing the CTP10 passive component platform: This module delivers accurate photocurrent measurement particularly relevant to PIC testing. Testing module for coherent optics (CFP2-DCO): This module covers testing needs for 400/800GbE and next-generation transceivers, leveraging EXFO's open transceiver system (OTS).

This module covers testing needs for 400/800GbE and next-generation transceivers, leveraging EXFO's open transceiver system (OTS). Benchtop end-to-end transceiver testing: This comprehensive solution enables testing at every stage of design, fabrication and packaging.

This comprehensive solution enables testing at every stage of design, fabrication and packaging. New PON feature in the sample scope for transceiver testing (EA-4000 10G PON): Testing capabilities have been extended on the EA-4000 optical sampling scope.

Testing capabilities have been extended on the EA-4000 optical sampling scope. New service activation PON power meter: This highly intuitive, intelligent and versatile dual layer power meter is optimized for the service activation of any 1G to 10G PON and broadband networks.

EXFO's participation in Ethernet Alliance and OIF joint demos at ECOC underscores the company's dedication to interoperability. Collaboration facilitates comprehensive PIC, transceiver, and fiber testing solutions tailored to specific customer needs, as will be shown in joint demos with other innovative companies, to be hosted on EXFO's booth.

"We're pleased to participate in ECOC and share how we're accelerating lab to live testing spanning not only next-generation photonics, interconnects, and transceivers, but also 400G and 800G, high-speed data centers, and FTTx rollouts," said Scheppke. "It's an exciting time in the industry given network and data center transformations, and we're pleased to build on our 37-year track record to continue delivering exceptional end-to-end test and measurement solutions."

You can visit EXFO at Booth 710 at ECOC, attend EXFO's educational ECOC presentations, or find out more at https://www.exfo.com/en/corporate/news-events/events/ecoc-22/. More news related to tunable lasers will be coming soon.

