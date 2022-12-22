Exein, the global leader in embedded IoT cybersecurity, has been certified as a Great Place to Work

ROME, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Exein, the global leader in embedded IoT cybersecurity, is proud to be certified by Great Place to Work® as one of the best companies to work for in Italy.

The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Exein, with a Trust Index equal to 94%. Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture and employee experience, with a certification process that recognizes organizations that best provide a great place to work.

Studies show that employees at Great Place to Work Certified® organizations are more satisfied in their jobs than their peers at workplaces that have not been recognized. For example, an employee at a Certified organization is 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at his or her workplace than an employee at a workplace that has not been recognized.

Gianni Cuozzo, CEO at Exein, commented:

"Our company is a leader in the cybersecurity field and we are facing the challenge of a new technological frontier. We are building innovative solutions to secure our digital life, and we are working hard to develop new and better ways to protect our customers. It is fundamental for our success to attract and engage with the top talent. Their experience and expertise are key components to our ability to continue providing innovative and effective solutions. Our team is the foundation of our success. That's why it's essential to create a workplace where our teammates feel safe, recognized and where they can thrive".

About Exein

Exein operates in the cybersecurity sector, with the goal of developing the first ecosystem for embedded cybersecurity.

Exein is on a mission to empower every organization on the planet to build secure IoT devices with purpose-built technology.

Operating between offices in Rome and San Francisco, Exein's team is composed of engineers and researchers specializing in cybersecurity and embedded systems development, as well as machine learning.

Every day Exein's solutions make more than 600,000 devices secure and are adopted by more than 20,000 developers worldwide.

Exein is supported by institutional investors including United Ventures, eCapital , and Future Industry Ventures.

For more information visit www.exein.io

