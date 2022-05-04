Exciting UK Start Up, Goodnick, Launches Game Changing Pro-Ageing Exercise Programme To Help Over 55s Age Smarter

"We started Goodnick during lockdown when we noticed our parents weren't doing any exercise at home. After doing some research and speaking to thousands of over 50s we realised that there was no programme specifically designed for older adults."

We spent 12 months learning from the world's leading doctors, physicians, and health coaches to really understand how we can help stay fit and healthy with age, and the Age Smarter Programme was born." Says Harry Edmeades, Co-Founder at Goodnick.

Designed for busy women, the 9-week programme consists of just 3 x 20-minute low impact classes per week and is designed to be completed from home at a time that suits you. It's called The Age Smarter Programme because it incorporates Goodnick's 5 core principles of pro-ageing exercise:

Strength – Mobility – Aerobics – Restore – Time

"Whilst there's a few free "workouts for seniors"on YouTube, they don't offer any accountability, structure, progressions, or the high-quality experience and sense of community that we felt our parents deserved."

"Most people think 'ageing' based products and services only focus on the skin, but people forget that ageing starts from within. Goodnick focuses on improving their customers' strength, mobility and aerobic fitness, which in turn improves body shape, posture and overall complexion." Says Robert McAvoy, Programme Designer at Goodnick.

Goodnick is also changing the narrative around 'getting older', and has worked with Creative Director Jamie Brunskill (Nike, Gymshark, Stella McCartney), to create a fun and refreshing brand to cut through the stigma and stereotypical views held around ageing and older adults. "Ageing is inevitable, the trick is doing it well", says Edmeades.

"We're really just here to give our customers a good boost of strength of energy so they can look and feel their best, and have fun whilst doing it! Whether you've recently quit your local gym membership or haven't done any exercise for months, Goodnick has been designed for people that want to stay in their prime", says Emma Goodman-Horne, Lead Instructor at Goodnick.

Notes to Editor:

The Age Smarter Programme is the only pro-ageing exercise programme designed for older adults that:

Takes customers on a progressive journey from a level 1-5 on Week 1 to a level 8-10 by Week 9

Doubles strength & energy in just 9 weeks

Reduces aches & pains via low impact, gentle exercise classes

Provides full accountability & customer support throughout

Full refund if you're not satisfied with the results

The Age Smarter Programme will be available from 16th May, at £67. For more information visit: www.thegoodnick.com .

