Excelya Selects Veeva Vault eTMF to Accelerate Clinical Trial Execution Across Europe

BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that Excelya, a France-headquartered European contract research organization (CRO), is standardizing on Veeva Vault eTMF across 25 countries in Europe. Streamlining trial master file (TMF) management will enable Excelya to accelerate its clinical trial execution and help get treatments to patients in need more quickly.

"It's important to us to run the most efficient clinical trials we can for our clients," said Alan Morgan, CEO of Excelya. "We are proud of our highly trained Vault eTMF specialists that help clients with the deployment of their eTMF. Sponsors can have the confidence that our trials are run on industry leading solutions that improve trial oversight and speed time to critical decision making."

Excelya covers phase I to IV trials across a wide range of therapeutic areas including oncology, hematology, and neuroscience. With Vault eTMF, Excelya can now produce digital clinical trial documentation and processes so their TMF is inspection ready in real time. This helps Excelya's teams to increase visibility, improve collaboration internally and with their sponsors, and maintain compliance with changing industry regulations, including the upcoming EU Clinical Trial Regulation.

"CROs like Excelya are leading the industrywide drive to streamline drug development and ensure sponsors are inspection-ready so that they can focus on their core activities," said Pinar Bérénice Bénet, senior director of strategy for Veeva Vault Clinical. "We are excited to partner with Excelya to support their shift to patient-centric, paperless trials."

Vault eTMF, a part of Veeva Vault Clinical Operations Suite, enables sponsors and CROs to transform clinical operations by using a digital TMF on a single cloud platform. With Veeva's clinical applications, CROs can increase trial oversight, streamline end-to-end processes, and improve how they work with sponsors throughout the clinical trial process.

About Excelya

Excelya is an independent European contract research organization with over 800 employees in 25 countries spread throughout Europe. Excelya offers all cooperation models, from consulting to functional service providing to full-service. It provides these research services across multiple industries, including pharmaceutical, biotech, medical devices, cosmetics and nutrition. As a fully integrated CRO, Excelya undertakes the design and execution of Phase I clinical trials to post-marketing studies, safety, biometrics and market access projects. Excelya is committed to providing preeminent experts who work hand-in-hand with its clients to accelerate end-to-end drug development, leverage data science and reimagine patient care.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

