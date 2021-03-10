Exabel closes $9M seed round to accelerate new data partnerships and launches alternative data insights product

AWC is an active investor with a flexible investment mandate, investing in both listed and private companies. As part of this round AWC will make a direct investment of $6M (MNOK 50) and provide a further $3M (MNOK 25), in a flexible debt facility at the company's option.

"2020 was a great year for Exabel as we grew our customer base by 5X, built and launched our first commercial partnerships and proved the value of our platform to investment teams and Alternative Data vendors alike. We are excited to welcome AWC onboard as we launch the Exabel Insights Platform, revolutionising the way Alternative Data vendors bring valuable insight from their datasets to the market," commented Neil Chapman, Exabel CEO.

The investment will underpin the company's plans for significant headcount growth in London and New York, and support the marketing, at scale, of the Exabel Insights Platform to the growing addressable market of over 1000 alternative data vendors globally.

The Exabel Insights Platform supports a powerful value-added insights creation, presentation and monitoring layer and is powered by Exabel's market leading Al analytics, financial modelling and data science toolset. Data vendors use the platform to first discover valuable insights in their datasets, then demonstrate that value to prospective customers in easy-to-create report cards and finally deliver a new Insights product which is attractive to a broad audience of financial buyers. In summary, vendors benefit by curating and distributing easy to consume investable insights in addition to their raw data offerings. Investment teams benefit by getting straight to the insights without the expensive and time consuming process of extracting them from raw data inhouse.

About Exabel

Exabel is an analytics platform for any investment professional who wants to benefit from alternative data and modern data science tools in their investment process. It fulfils a growing need in financial markets: while use of data - including fundamental, market, proprietary and alternative data - is critical for asset managers, modeling such data in house has become an excessive use of time and resources for all but the very largest investment firms. Exabel's SaaS-delivered platform enables discretionary managers to complement their fundamental strategies with more data-driven techniques. It is the missing piece that allows investment teams to benefit from alternative data immediately.

