EX.CO's Website Interaction Technology Encourages Charity Donations At Media Fight Night 2021

Since its inception six years ago, Media Fight Night has raised over £850K for various charities, with a goal this year to surpass £1M. The benefitting organization, In Your Corner, is a charity run by qualified boxing & healthcare professionals who engage with individuals to improve and manage participants' mental health symptoms.

EX.CO's interactive "Fight Card" experience will help the event meet its fundraising goal by encouraging remote attendees to 'bet' on a participating boxer in each of the six boxing matches taking place over the course of the evening. Voting via EX.CO's digital experience will encourage greater participation from those watching from home and trigger a charity donation, earning those participants a chance to win a prize.

"We're thrilled to partner with Media Fight Night to facilitate a successful, engaging fundraising event for all attendees no matter whether they are in-person or tuning in from home," said Victoria Pindar, Managing Director at EX.CO. "We're rooting for all 14 boxers participating in the event, and most of all, we're honored to use EX.CO's leading technology to help fundraise for such a good cause."

"While we're thrilled we're able to safely host attendees in-person this year, we also needed to create a festive atmosphere for those participating from home," said Abbi Jeffery, Chief Organizer of Media Fight Night. "To do that, we worked closely with Twitch to live stream the event, and EX.CO's team to design an on-brand digital experience that will produce an equally engaging event for remote participants."

EX.CO's platform for website experiences is utilized by leading businesses around the world including Sky, Audi, and VICE to boost engagement rates, drive conversions, earn subscribers, collect declared, first-party data and significantly increase revenue.

About EX.CO

EX.CO is the global content experience platform powering billions of website interactions that help companies grow. With an always-on, dynamic layer of experiences easily integrated across owned digital assets, EX.CO changes the way companies interact with their audiences to drive business results. Founded in 2012, the company today has employees around the world, clients such as ViacomCBS, Audi, VICE, and Sky and funding by investors including The Walt Disney Company, Saban Ventures, Viola Group, 83North and firstime.

