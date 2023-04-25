Ewing Morris Supports Vision Capital's Quest for Change at IRES

TORONTO, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. ("Ewing Morris") has been a shareholder of Irish Residential Properties REIT ("IRES") since January 2021. We currently own more than 3 million shares. We have reviewed the letter issued by Vision Capital and share many of their concerns, specifically regarding the viability of IRES as a functioning public company. We have advised the board of IRES of our dissatisfaction, to which we received no response. Ewing Morris will vote consistently with Vision's recommendations against certain directors and board proposals. We encourage other shareholders to review Vision Capital's letter and carefully consider their vote.

Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. is a value driven Canadian investment firm established in September 2011 by John Ewing and Darcy Morris. Our aim is to achieve preservation and growth of capital for our Limited Partners by focusing on inefficient markets. We do this by relying on fundamental analysis, high conviction and the use of flexible capital. We manage strategies with a focus on small and mid-cap companies. We manage investments for individuals as well as charitable organizations, institutions and corporations.

