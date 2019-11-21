EW Nutrition Appoints Dan Rosener as Key Account Manager - Swine

DES MOINES, Iowa, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EW Nutrition has announced a new top hire, further enhancing its customer focus with the arrival of Dr. Dan Rosener as Key Account Manager – Swine. Dr. Rosener will rely on his extensive experience to aid EW Nutrition's mission to solve the bacterial, viral, and toxin challenges facing the swine industry.

Dr. Rosener has built his extensive industry know-how in a long career in positions such as swine products and projects manager or director of technical services for international companies like Cargill, Boehringer Ingelheim, Danisco and more.

"I am excited to join EW Nutrition, a dynamic, global company with such a strong portfolio, and to bring my experience in key account management and technical service to an already excellent team. I'm particularly excited about our assorted tools, which have been documented to have value in addressing the new and old challenges facing the swine industry."

"Dr. Rosener's appointment will help us further strengthen our presence and services in the swine sector," says Mark Richards, Director, EW Nutrition USA. "Dan has an unmatched background and extraordinary industry credentials, with lots of awards and accomplishments to his name. He will be a key partner in improving our customers' profitability with better products, services and consultancy."

This is the latest move in EW Nutrition's team, reflecting the company's global expansion and increased attention to its key markets. With the U.S. representing one of its top five performers, EW Nutrition's American offices are growing in size and specialization to best answer their customers' needs.

About EW Nutrition

EW Nutrition is a German-based international animal nutrition company that offers integrators, feed companies, and veterinarians comprehensive solutions for animal gut health, toxin risk management, growth performance, and more.

