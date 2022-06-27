Evotix Unveils its EHS Academy to Support Current and Future Health and Safety Industry Trailblazers

CHICAGO, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EVOTIX , a world leader in environmental, health, safety (EHS) and well-being software, has launched the Evotix Academy, an EHS training guide aimed at supporting health and safety leaders on their journey to transform their organization. This new addition solidifies Evotix as an end-to-end, best in class, health and safety solution across all industries.

Through thousands of customer interactions, Evotix identified a gap in training capabilities and opportunities available to health and safety leaders.

"Evotix EHS Academy is designed to fill a crucial gap in training available to those that want to move beyond textbook material and instead want to become safety leaders and champions within their organizations," said Matthew Elson, CEO of Evotix. "Specific training such as how to conduct a forklift inspection or the regulations applying to working at height exist, but nowhere is there a concise, practical guide to those who lead the function, whether new or experienced, about what it takes to be an effective EHS leader."

The Evotix EHS Academy offers practical guidance and tools to help build the confidence necessary to put EHS at the heart of operations. Understanding that change can't be executed at just one level or by a single person, these micro-learning courses support EHS professionals, leadership teams and change makers who champion health and safety within their teams, no matter what level they are.

By taking part in this online program, participants are empowered to confidently run workshops and facilitate conversations with leadership teams about the most pressing, all-encompassing EHS matters that are affecting businesses. Once the course is completed, participants have access to an EHS toolkit to educate and engage employees and colleagues.

The EHS Academy provides:

Health and safety subject knowledge, such as how to recognize and mitigate hazards and risks, the importance of incident management and establishing a reporting mindset.

Leadership skills that health and safety professionals must possess to have the right conversations with stakeholders and impact change in their organization.

A collection of tools and resources that are crucial in a health and safety environment.

A step-by-step guide to successfully launching and embedding state-of-the-art EHS software.

Upon completion of the Evotix EHS Academy, participants will understand the impact of not putting people's health and safety first. The Academy will help users identify and discuss the health and safety maturity of their organization and feel confident teaching others within the company, include leadership and employees across the entire organization, that health and safety matters.

As a leading health and safety SaaS solution provider, Evotix focusses on promoting workplace health and safety by providing innovative and engaging technology that gets embedded in the everyday flow of activity. Evotix provides a comprehensive solution covering all aspects of health and safety management. The solution is online and mobile-first designed to be used quickly and easily on-the-spot. With Evotix, incidents can be reported and shared within minutes, actions can be tracked to completion and underlying trends can be analysed.

About Evotix:

As a market-leading solution, Evotix brings people and technology together with intuitive, human tools that radically change organizations approach to health and safety. Its technology helps solve EHS challenges to create a safer, smarter workplace.

Based in London and Chicago, Evotix's technologies are transforming the management of the world's most critical EHS challenges, giving clients the confidence to develop their processes and make critical changes within the workplace. To learn more, please visit: https://www.evotix.com/ .

