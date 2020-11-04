Evolution Live Casino selected by FanDuel Group to expand its US casino offering

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolution, leading provider of Live Casino solutions, has announced that it has signed an agreement with the FanDuel Group to offer its Live Casino product to FanDuel casino customers in the US.

The agreement enables FanDuel to expand its Live Casino offering in the US market and will see Evolution Live Casino games added to FanDuel's existing casino product offering, initially from

Evolution's Pennsylvania studio. The agreement also allows for FanDuel to complement its existing live games line-up in New Jersey with Evolution live casino titles (in addition to the existing offering from Ezugi, which became part of Evolution in January 2019).

Jesse Chemtob, GM of Casino at FanDuel Group, said: "We're really excited to offer our loyal customers more Live Casino games. We see live casino as a key driver for continued online casino market growth in the US and FanDuel will now have access to Evolution's entire Live Casino portfolio."

Johan Nordstrom, Chief Executive Officer Malta and Chief Commercial Officer at Evolution, added: "Late last year we signed a landmark deal with Flutter Entertainment brands Paddy Power and Betfair. Now we are delighted to be working with another Flutter brand, FanDuel, in the fast-growing US market."

For trade press and media enquiries, please contact:

Amy Riches, Head of Marketing, ariches@evolution.com

For investor enquiries, please contact:

Jacob Kaplan, CFO, ir@evolution.com

About FanDuel Group

FanDuel Group is an innovative sports-tech entertainment company that is changing the way consumers engage with their favorite sports, teams, and leagues. The premier gaming destination in the United States, FanDuel Group consists of a portfolio of leading brands across gaming, sports betting, daily fantasy sports, advance-deposit wagering, and TV/media, including FanDuel, Betfair US, and TVG. FanDuel Group has a presence across 45 states and 8.5 million customers. The company is based in New York with offices in California, New Jersey, Florida, Oregon, and Scotland. FanDuel Group is a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment plc, a leading international sports betting and gaming operator and a constituent of the FTSE 100 index of the London Stock Exchange.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/evolution/r/evolution-live-casino-selected-by-fanduel-group-to-expand-its-us-casino-offering,c3230868

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Evolution