evian® Launches evian® (re)new - an in-home Natural Mineral Water Appliance Featuring "Breakthrough" Sustainable Design

New generation design thinking with a 5L evian ® "bubble" made from 100% recycled plastic (rPET) bringing a significant reduction in plastic packaging

Initial launch starting in May 2019 with Virgil Abloh and early adopters across Paris and London

PARIS, April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, evian ® unveils its latest innovation – evian ® (re)new – a stunning in-home water appliance which provides consumers with the unique purity of evian ® natural mineral water at home from the source with a significant reduction in plastic packaging.

Reinventing the way evian ® natural mineral water is delivered directly to consumers, the collapsible 5L 'bubble' surrounding the water incorporates new generation design thinking leveraging the physics of materials: the thin and light 'bubble' of evian ® water is 100% recyclable and made of a 100% recycled plastic (rPET) skin that contracts when the natural mineral water is consumed, taking on a new shape after each use. It uses 66% less plastic than a 1.5L evian ® bottle[1].

The introduction of the sleek in-home evian ® water appliance is the latest move from evian ® in its journey to become a circular brand by 2025 and will build on the brand's ambition to be carbon neutral by 2020.

Patricia Oliva, evian® Global Brand VP said: "At evian ® we owe everything to nature and are committed to a healthy planet. This will only be achieved by new ways of thinking and of doing business. And this is why we're challenging ourselves to reinvent new ways to provide evian ® natural mineral water to consumers. This unique bubble design represents a breakthrough in design thinking which brings the purity of evian ® natural mineral water from the source to the home in a more circular way."

Virgil Abloh, evian ® Creative Advisor for Sustainable Innovation Design has endorsed the project: "I've always been inspired by great design and how it can shape our lives, which is why I'm excited to see evian ® pushing the boundaries with the design of this disruptive new product that will transform the way we drink evian ® water at home."

Consumers will be able to order evian ® at the touch of a button on the base of the appliance, which is connected to the evian ® (re)new app. The app is able to track the amount of water consumed and notify the user when a re-fill is needed. The effortless e-commerce offering provides a free, connected experience meaning consumers will never be without the unique purity of evian ® natural mineral water.

evian ® (re)new will launch as part of an initial pilot in Paris and London in May this year with 200 selected consumers*, who, along with Virgil Abloh, will help evian ® test and learn ahead of wider product launches in the future.

Commenting on the pilot phase, Patricia Oliva added: "We are inviting consumers to join a community of early adopters who will be an extension of our innovation team, helping us to co-create this solution. Together we will fine-tune evian ® (re)new with a view to bringing a scalable and circular solution to market."

This latest innovation is a further example of evian ® 's 2025 commitment to circularity following the launch of the evian ® by Virgil Abloh SOMA ® bottle earlier this year, evian ® refillable glass bottle and perfect on-the-go accessory to use with evian ® (re)new.

In January 2018, evian ® announced it will make all of its plastic bottles from 100% recycled plastic by 2025, a move that will see the natural mineral water brand adopt a 'circular approach' to its plastic usage, where plastic is kept within the economy and out of nature. evian ® aims to achieve its 2025 commitment to becoming a circular brand through pioneering partnerships and collaborations, redesigning packaging with the evian ® (re)new innovation programme, accelerating recycling initiatives and recovering plastic waste from nature.

About evian ®

evian ® natural mineral water comes from the heart of the French Alps, a unique geological site in the world. For more than 15 years, it travels through the rocks, where it is enriched with essential minerals. The brand has been working for over 25 years to preserve natural surroundings of the source, in an effort to preserve evian ® natural mineral water's exceptional quality for generations to come. Naturally pure and uniquely balanced, evian ® natural mineral water is a healthy choice throughout the day.

evian ® , a Danone brand, embraces the company's One Planet. One Health vision that the health of the people and the health of the planet are interconnected and therefore seeks to protect and nourish both.

[1] Compared, per litre of water, to a 1.5L evian® bottle (3.33 x 1.5L evian® bottles)

