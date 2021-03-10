EVgo and Driivz Extend Partnership to Support the Rapid Growth of the EVgo Fast Charging Network

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EVgo, the largest public fast charging network in the United States, has signed a long-term agreement with Driivz, a leading EV charging and energy management software platform provider.

"Driivz has been our trusted partner for years. Their platform enables us to keep up with our rapid growth and to realize EVgo's technology vision via a hybrid approach where we will work together to complement each other's technical strengths," said Ivo Steklac, COO and CTO of EVgo.

EVgo utilizes the Driivz platform for EV charging operations management, retail billing, charging programs and plans, and transaction management, and focused in-house development on customer facing applications, APIs for third-party application integration and platform extension, and other solutions to enable a first-class customer experience for individual drivers and fleets alike. Through this hybrid approach Driivz provides EVgo with maximum flexibility as their needs continuously evolve.

Driivz technology also helps EVgo maintain charger reliability and availability with proactive issue detection and remote resolution.

EVgo focuses on delivering a seamless experience to the 220,000+ customers that charge on the EVgo network - individual EV owners, EV OEMs and their customers, and fleet operators, through a variety of charging and billing plans, driver self-service apps, and custom fleet solutions. OCPI-based roaming also enables EVgo customers to charge across multiple charging providers with a singular application.

"We are proud to support EVgo's mission to expedite mass adoption of electric vehicles across the US," said Doron Frenkel, founder & CEO of Driivz. "As EVgo increases its client base and the number of chargers on their network, their ability to deliver a reliable and convenient EV charging experience will enhance driver satisfaction and loyalty and further strengthen their brand."

Driivz is the leading global software supplier to EV operators and service providers, accelerating the plug-in EV industry's dynamic and continuous transformation. The company's intelligent, cloud-based platform spans EV charging operations, energy management, advanced billing capabilities and driver self-service tools. Based in Tel Aviv, Israel, Driivz's team of EV experts serve customers across 21 countries, including global industry players such as EVgo, Gilbarco, ElaadNL, ESB, and Centrica. Driivz's platform manages tens of thousands of EV chargers in North America, Europe, and APAC, used by more than 700,000 EV drivers. For more information, please visit http://www.driivz.com

