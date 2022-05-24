Everli appoints Caroline Hill as Managing Director for France

With over 15 years of experience in retail, Caroline Hill also has a strong background in e-commerce in France. She launched and developed the La Redoute marketplace. Then, at Sarenza, she managed the buying, trading and logistics teams. Finally, she was Director of Operations at Monoprix Online, the e-commerce division of Monoprix.

"Everli provides retailers with a new distribution channel and a high quality delivery service, allowing them to quickly and easily expand their catchment area and flexibility. Our aim is to make Everli an ally of retailers, because our services make them more attractive to their customers and therefore more competitive. Caroline Hill is in charge of developing these strategic partnerships in France," commented Anna Podkowinska-Tretyn, Chief International Business Officer.

Founded in Italy in 2014, Everli is an online service that allows customers to order their bulk weekly groceries from their favourite supermarkets and have them delivered to their homes through a network of trained personal shoppers. Everli Shoppers go in person to the store, carefully select each product and deliver it to the customer at the chosen time slot, which can be on the same day. Available in 12 cities in France, including Paris, Lyon, Bordeaux and Marseille since February 2021, Everli's service is offered mainly through its partnerships with Casino and the Carrefour group, and in low and medium density areas that are often underserved and have few delivery alternatives at the moment.

"Everli is a young and dynamic company operating in an extremely competitive market. Consumer habits are constantly evolving, and it seems clear that thanks to its unique service of personal shopping and its experience gained in other European markets, Everli will quickly become the preferred home delivery option in France for weekly grocery shopping. Thanks to Everli, retailers can offer what their customers want - a high quality personal shopping and home delivery service for large orders, taking the stress out of their weekly shopping. After many years spent in great French companies such as La Redoute, Sarenza and Monoprix, I am delighted to join Everli, a scale-up with fantastic potential. And I am looking forward to the challenge," said Caroline Hill on the occasion of her appointment.

About Everli

Everli's mission is to give its customers peace of mind through a simplified shopping experience they love and trust. No more queuing, no more parking, no more heavy bags to carry - Everli's dream is to bring only the fun part of shopping, straight to the home. Launched in 2014, Everli is now Europe's leading home shopping delivery marketplace. Headquartered in Milan, with offices also in Paris, Prague, Verona and Warsaw, the Everli team has grown to more than 300 people, and has created more than 100 partnerships with retailers and FMCG brands, serving more than 130 cities in Europe, and having delivered groceries more than 3 million times. More information about Everli at about.everli.com.

