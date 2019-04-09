Everest Group Names Cielo a Recruitment Process Outsourcing Leader and Star Performer in 2019 RPO PEAK Matrix Assessment

Cielo earned the highest score in Technology and Innovation out of the RPO providers Everest evaluated. Cielo secured the top ranking as a result of strong performance in two specific RPO services: Total Talent Acquisition and High Volume RPO.

Cielo's Total Talent Acquisition solution offers organizations a holistic approach to hiring all types of workers regardless of whether they are permanent employees or independent contractors. High Volume RPO leverages technologies like artificial intelligence for optimizing processes like basic fit assessment and job advertising to bring organizations high-quality candidates for hourly positions at the speed and scale they need.

"Being recognized as a Leader for the seventh year in a row by Everest Group is an incredible validation of the importance we place on consistently offering the best service to our clients," said Sue Marks, Cielo's Founder and CEO. "We take particular pride in our leadership position in innovation, as we continue to invest in our Cielo TalentCloud technology suite to help clients leverage our CRM, analytics, and next-generation tools and capabilities. Our customer-service approach, range of solution offerings, and commitment to innovation help our clients around the world achieve their talent acquisition goals today and adapt to whatever comes next."

For the PEAK Matrix Assessment, Everest Group evaluated 26 RPO service providers to assess market success and overall delivery capability and grouped them into three categories: Leaders, Major Contenders and Aspirants. Leaders, like Cielo, were placed in the top quadrant for both market success and delivery capability. Star Performers, like Cielo, were determined based on year-over-year revenue growth, new contract signings and extensions, the value of new contracts, and growth in portfolio mix and value delivered to clients.

"Cielo is at the forefront of the technology revolution in RPO, with its recent innovative offering of High Volume RPO demonstrating the perfect orchestration of digital elements to provide touchless hiring experience," said Arkadev "Arko" Basak, Vice President at Everest Group. "With its existing expertise in healthcare hiring, proficiency in strategic elements of employer branding, and a promising foray into the Total Talent Acquisition space, Cielo is well placed to continue to achieve superior-than-market success going forward."

This latest recognition from Everest Group reinforces Cielo's reputation for executing innovative talent acquisition solutions that deliver results for their clients. Other achievements within the last 12 months include #1 ranking as top healthcare RPO in HRO Today's annual Baker's Dozen list for the fifth consecutive year; Leader in NelsonHall's NEAT vendor evaluation for RPO; Recruitment Team of the Year by the HRO Today Services and Technology Association, for its partnership with O2 in Europe; Innovation in HR Technology by the HRO Today Services and Technology Association, for High Volume RPO solution in North America; and Best RPO Partner at the Asia Recruitment Awards, Singapore.

To learn more about Cielo's services, please visit cielotalent.com.

About Cielo

Cielo is the world's leading strategic Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) partner. Cielo leverages its global reach, local talent acquisition expertise and customized solutions to help clients achieve a sustained advantage and outstanding business outcomes through their talent practices. Cielo's dedicated recruitment teams serve clients in the financial and business services, consumer brands, technology and media, engineering, life sciences and healthcare industries. Cielo's global presence includes more than 2,000 employees, serving 177 clients across 95 countries in 39 languages. Cielo knows talent is rising – and with it, an organization's opportunity to rise above. For more information, visit cielotalent.com.

Contact:

Matt Quandt

(262) 439-1673

matt.quandt@cielotalent.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/848435/Cielo_Everest_Group_Leader.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/336468/Cielo_Logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.cielotalent.com



SOURCE Cielo