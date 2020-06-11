Eventus Systems names Jeff Gale Sales Director, EMEA in London

30-Year Industry Veteran to Help Grow Adoption of Validus Platform in Region

AUSTIN, Texas and LONDON, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eventus Systems, Inc., a multi-award winning global trade surveillance and risk management software platform provider, today announced the appointment in London of Jeff Gale as Sales Director, EMEA, representing the newest addition to the team charged with growing and supporting the firm's presence in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region. Gale has more than three decades of experience in finance and technology across multiple asset classes, in business development, strategic finance and other key roles. Most recently, he served as Co-Founder at Seismic Foundry, a capital markets fintech fund and consultancy focused on promising early-stage firms.

Reporting to Scott Schroeder, Global Head of Sales, Gale will build and maintain new relationships with firms throughout the region with the goal of further accelerating adoption of the Validus platform that has won multiple awards in the past month alone.

Following the February completion of a $10.5 million Series A funding round, Eventus established a presence in Europe and began a series of hires across the U.S., Europe and Asia with a plan to double its staff by year end. That goal was already achieved by June, and there are now expectations of adding another 10 professionals this year.

Schroeder said: "Since the earliest days of his impressive career, Jeff has established strong and lasting relationships throughout the financial markets ecosystem, including with banks, as well as brokerage, clearing and proprietary trading firms that can leverage Validus to its full potential. He's demonstrated a deep understanding of, and enthusiasm for, our technology and our high-touch client service approach. We're thrilled to bring his talents and experience in this critical period of accelerated growth."

Gale said: "After evaluating hundreds of fintech firms in my role at Seismic, I view Eventus as one of the most exciting I've seen in the last several years. I've been incredibly impressed with the expertise and passion of the team and the firm's fantastic, market-leading solution for financial institutions in need of cutting-edge technology to meet the demands of an ever-changing regulatory landscape. I firmly believe a quality product like Validus that utilizes machine learning of huge amounts of data – particularly as it pertains to the compliance, regulatory and trade surveillance space – is one of the most powerful and useful applications of technology in the markets today."

Gale co-founded Seismic Foundry in London in 2017 and simultaneously served for nearly two years as Business Development Manager for Clear Compress, an interest rate swap portfolio compression service, where he forged relationships with a wide range of institutions, including many Tier-1 banks. From 2015 to 2016, Gale was a business development consultant to CurveGlobal, an interest rate derivatives exchange delivered via the London Stock Exchange, where he helped design and implement the platform underlying the new marketplace.

Previously, Gale spent 18 years at ICAP PLC (now TP ICAP), the largest global interdealer broker. He joined ICAP in 1997 as a Senior Broker on the interest rate swap desk. In 2007, he became Executive Director on the Board of joint venture ICAP/JLT Ltd. and in 2009 Senior Broker in ICAP's emerging markets interest rate options. In 2012 he was promoted to Global Head of Sales and Bank Relations at ICAP's MyTreasury, a leading trading platform for corporate treasurers. In 2014, Gale was tasked as Commercial Lead for the creation of an ICAP joint venture company charged with developing a new platform that delivered electronic trading access to liquidity across a diverse range of asset classes and currencies.

Earlier in his career, Gale was a senior broker for two other financial institutions where he set up new interest rate trading desks.

About Eventus Systems

Eventus Systems is a leading global provider of multi-asset class trade surveillance and market risk solutions. Its powerful, award-winning Validus platform is easy to deploy, customize and operate across equities, equity options, futures, foreign exchange (FX), fixed income and digital assets. Validus is proven in the most complex, high-volume and real-time environments. The company's rapidly growing client base of more than 60 firms – including Tier-1 banks, brokerages, futures commission merchants (FCMs) and clearing firms, trading firms, market centers, buy-side firms and corporates – relies on Validus and Eventus' responsive support and product development teams to overcome its most pressing regulatory challenges. For more, visit www.eventussystems.com.

