Eventus Systems Appoints Capital Markets Veterans to Key New Roles

Eric Einfalt Joins as Chief Strategy Officer, David Mitchell as Regional Sales Executive, North America

AUSTIN, Texas and CHICAGO, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Austin-based Eventus Systems, Inc., a multi-award winning global trade surveillance and market risk software platform provider, today announced the appointment of two executives to key new roles at the firm. Eric Einfalt has joined as Chief Strategy Officer, and David Mitchell as Regional Sales Executive, North America. Together, they bring more than 45 years of financial services and markets experience.

Both based in Chicago, Einfalt reports to Eventus CEO Travis Schwab, and Mitchell reports to Scott Schroeder, Managing Director and Global Head of Sales.

The firm announced last month the completion of a $10.5 million Series A funding round to enable Eventus to grow its staff globally, along with enhancing its technology and fueling further growth.

Schwab said: "We're really excited to bring onboard these seasoned professionals as one of the first steps in our expansion plan, with more new hires to come as we accelerate our global growth. Eric brings rich experience from senior, hands-on roles in the industry we serve, along with business strategy acumen and extraordinary relationships. David's tremendous background in a wide range of asset classes, understanding of our product and outstanding track record will enable us to build on the great progress we've made in North America over the past five years."

"Eventus has built a world-class product in its Validus platform with a talented and seasoned team," Einfalt said. "The firm is poised for explosive growth as we look to expand our presence across asset classes on a global scale. I look forward to playing a key role in that expansion, helping to scale the business and working with management and the board to help navigate the landscape along the way."

Einfalt most recently served for nearly five years as Head of Strategic Development for XR Trading, LLC, where he drove new business line initiatives, identified strategic opportunities and managed relationships with a wide range of the firm's trading counterparties across asset classes. Previously he spent nearly seven years with Sun Trading, where he served as Chief Strategy Officer, after which he founded his own strategic advisory consulting firm. Einfalt spent eight years in management positions at Pax Clearing and Merrill Lynch, which acquired Pax in 2005. He started his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP (now PwC), managing audit engagements related to broker-dealers. In 2017, his industry peers selected Einfalt to serve on the Security Traders Association (STA) National Board of Governors. He was in the U.S. Army Reserve for eight years and served in Operation Desert Storm. A certified public accountant (CPA) in Illinois, Einfalt earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Indiana University in Bloomington and an MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management in Evanston, Illinois.

Mitchell has more than 25 years of experience with global financial markets businesses in Chicago and Sydney, including with exchanges, banks and major fintech and data firms. He joined Eventus after serving since 2018 in Chicago as Regional Sales Executive, North America for G.H. Financials LLC, a futures and options clearing firm. He spent more than six years as Business Development Manager for Chi-X Australia in Sydney after a role as Regional Manager, North America for the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) US Inc. in Chicago. Mitchell began his career in Sydney, with [clearing and treasury] roles at several banks, including Deutsche Bank and the Industrial Bank of Japan, and at Bloomberg L.P. as a global data analytics and corporate action specialist. A native of Australia, Mitchell attended St. Joseph's College in Hunter's Hill, Australia and Southern Cross University in Sydney.

