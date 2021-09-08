Eventus closes on $30 million Series B funding round

Proceeds to fuel further global growth and new capabilities

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eventus Systems, Inc., a leading global provider of multi-asset class trade surveillance and market risk solutions, today announced that it has closed on a $30 million Series B funding round, led by Centana Growth Partners. Also participating in the round were DRW VC, an arm of principal trading firm DRW, CMT Digital, existing investors Jump Capital and LiveOak Venture Partners, along with several new strategic investors.

Eventus will use the proceeds to further scale across the organization, including growing its sales, product and engineering teams, building further on its flagship Validus platform, expanding its product suite across asset classes and introducing new financial risk applications to the platform.

Centana Partner Ben Cukier has joined the Eventus Board of Directors.

Eventus CEO Travis Schwab said: "Following our investment round early last year, we continued to show strong topline revenue growth, nearly quadrupling our staff across every facet of our business, building on our presence in Europe and Asia-Pacific, attracting a wide range of new clients and adding hundreds of new features and enhancements to our Validus platform. With a strong foothold in all of the major asset classes, we became the leading trade surveillance solution for the major digital asset exchanges globally and expanded our reach into the fixed income and foreign exchange markets. This new investment positions us to achieve our ambitious plans for further growth and penetration into new markets, as well as our never-ending quest for delivering market-leading solutions and support across the capital markets ecosystem. We're delighted to welcome our newest investors and grateful for the continued support of those who believe in our vision."

Matt Alfieri, Principal at Centana Growth Partners, said: "The past year has demonstrated the increased need for automating and strengthening regulatory compliance. We've been incredibly impressed by the deeply experienced team and efficient, scalable and powerful trade surveillance and market risk system that Eventus has built. Its clients are truly passionate about the platform and quality of service. As the focus of trade surveillance widens to other asset classes like crypto, Eventus is poised not only to set the standard for compliance and transparency but to further accelerate its growth trajectory."

Kim Trautmann, Head of DRW VC, said: "As a firm committed to using sophisticated technology to drive efficiency, fairness and transparency in global markets, DRW is a strong believer in the importance of the solutions that Eventus has developed to enhance market surveillance and market risk. We're excited to offer our insights and expertise to help the firm continue to revolutionize this space."

With the new investment round, Eventus has raised $48.5 million to date, including the $10.5 million Series A growth capital funding round in February 2020, led by Jump Capital and LiveOak Venture Partners.

Eventus has earned 15 global awards and honors since late 2018 for its technology, innovation and client service, including four in the past six months alone: the Risk Technology Award for Trade Surveillance Product of the Year, WatersTechnology's Sell-Side Technology Award for Best Sell-Side Market Surveillance Product, the WatersTechnology Asia Award for Best Market Surveillance Tool and the Markets Media Markets Choice Award for Best in RegTech.

About Eventus Systems

Eventus Systems is a leading global provider of multi-asset class trade surveillance and market risk solutions. Its powerful, award-winning Validus platform is easy to deploy, customize and operate across equities, options, futures, foreign exchange (FX), fixed income and digital asset markets. Validus is proven in the most complex, high-volume and real-time environments of tier-1 banks, broker-dealers, futures commission merchants (FCMs), proprietary trading groups, market centers, buy-side institutions, energy and commodity trading firms, and regulators. The company's rapidly growing client base relies on Validus and Eventus' responsive support and product development teams to overcome its most pressing regulatory challenges. For more, visit www.eventussystems.com .

About Centana Growth Partners

Centana is a unique growth equity firm that invests in the future of financial services. We partner with firms across the entire financial ecosystem, from institutions to fintech disruptors. Centana connects our portfolio companies to a catalyzing community that can help accelerate business growth. With offices in Palo Alto and New York, the Centana team taps into decades of financial services expertise and insight to find partner firms that bring real value and innovation into the industry.

