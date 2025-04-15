Event Logistics Market to Reach $123.8 billion, Globally, by 2033 at 6.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The event logistics market is driven by factors such as rise in demand for seamless event execution, increase in advancements in supply chain and transportation technologies, and rise in adoption of digital and automated solutions to enhance event planning and operational efficiency.

WILMINGTON, Del., April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, 'Event Logistics Market by Type (Freight Forwarding, Inventory Management, and Distribution Systems), by Application (Entertainment and Media, Sports Events, Trade Fairs and Corporate Events, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033'. According to the report, the 'event logistics market' was valued at $68 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $123.8 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2024 to 2033.

Prime determinants of growth

The event logistics market is expected to witness notable growth owing to rise in need of entertainment and media events, growing adoption of event logistics in movie and sports industry, and increase in the number of vehicles. Moreover, surge in adoption of technological solutions in the industry and increase in globalization of trade are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period. On the contrary, growing expenses associated with logistics and economic volatility and lack of skilled professionals and technical complexities in deployment of threat intelligence solutions limit the growth of the event logistics market.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A10340

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $68 Billion Market Size in 2033 $123.8 Billion CAGR 6.50 % No. of Pages in Report 263 Segments covered Type, Application, and Region Drivers Rise in need of entertainment and media events

Growing adoption of event logistics in movie and sports industry

Increase in the number of vehicles Opportunities Surge in the adoption of technological solutions in the industry

Increase in globalization of trade Restraints Growing expenses associated with logistics and economic volatility

Lack of skilled professionals and technical complexities in deployment of threat intelligence solutions

Buy this Complete Report (263 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/event-logistics-market/purchase-options

The freight forwarding segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period.

By type, the freight forwarding segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for nearly two-third of the global event logistics market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This dominance is driven by rise in globalization of events, increase in need for efficient cross-border transportation of event materials, and rise in demand for specialized logistics solutions to handle time-sensitive and high-value shipments.

The sport events segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period.

By application, the sport events segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for nearly one-third of the global event logistics industry and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This dominance is driven by increase in globalization of events, rise in need for efficient cross-border transportation of event materials, and rise in demand for specialized logistics solutions to handle time-sensitive and high-value shipments. In addition, advancements in real-time tracking, temperature-controlled logistics, and customized freight solutions are further strengthening the segment growth.

North America dominated the market in 2023

Region-wise, North America region generated the largest share in 2023, accounting for nearly half of the global event logistics market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This growth is primarily driven by presence of a well-established event industry, strong transportation and logistics infrastructure, and increasing number of large-scale corporate events, concerts, trade shows, and sports tournaments. Also, the region benefits from advanced technological adoption in logistics, including real-time tracking, automated warehousing, and AI-powered supply chain management, ensuring seamless event execution.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A10340

Leading Market Players: -

Agility

FedEx

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

DB Schenker

United Parcel Service of America, Inc.

CEVA Logistics

Kuehne+Nagel

XPO, Inc.

DHL Group

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact our analyst at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A10340

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global event logistics market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in country. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of 'Market Research Reports' and 'Business Intelligence Solutions'. AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Contact:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg