EV Transmission System Market Set to Total USD 53342.8 Million by 2034 Amid Rising Requirement for Lightweight and Efficient Battery Solutions

Fueled by environmental concerns and government support for electric vehicles, the global EV transmission system industry is experiencing significant growth. Asia, particularly India with its high projected CAGR, is becoming a dominant region due to its manufacturing base and government initiatives. While single-speed transmissions are currently leading the market, technological advancements in response to the rise of autonomous vehicles will likely shape the future of this industry. Collaborations between automakers and suppliers are expected to drive further improvements in efficiency, weight reduction, and overall system performance.

NEWARK, Del., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Future Market Insights, Inc., the global EV transmission system industry, valued at USD 5157.3 million in 2019, rose at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2019 to 2023. The market reached a value of USD 8799.9 million by 2023. The market is expected to reach a value of USD 10366.2 million in 2024 and USD 53342.8 million by 2034.

Download the Sample PDF report to explore key market insights and trends: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-16027

The industry's growth is driven by environmental concerns, government initiatives, and the increasing popularity of single-speed transmissions. Technological advancements and emerging economies are also pushing the market, with Asia emerging as the dominant sector due to its extensive production base and government support.

India is expected to dominate the EV transmission system sector from 2024 to 2034, with a CAGR of 26.5%. China is the global leader, with a CAGR of 19.9%. Spain's industry is expected to rise by 13.4%. Battery electric vehicles will likely hold a 44.4% value share in 2024.

As autonomous driving technologies become more prevalent, transmission systems are projected to need intelligent interfaces. Technological advancements are driving the expansion of the electric vehicle transmission system market, with strategic partnerships between automakers and suppliers enhancing efficiency, weight reduction, and system performance to meet evolving vehicle requirements.

Key Takeaways from the Market Report

The EV transmission system market is set to reach USD 53342.8 million by 2034 with a CAGR of 17.8% .

by 2034 with a CAGR of . By vehicle type, battery electric vehicles are leading the market with a value share of 44.4% in 2024.

in 2024. Based on transmission type, the single-speed transmission segment will likely account for a value share of 67.4% in 2024.

in 2024. India is estimated to record a CAGR of 26.5% between 2024 and 2034.

is estimated to record a CAGR of between 2024 and 2034. China will likely remain dominant and expand at a CAGR of 19.9% by 2034.

"Asia Pacific is emerging as the dominant region for the electric automotive industry. Leading countries are anticipated to significantly contribute to the growth of the market in the coming decade," says Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Who's Winning?

The EV transmission system industry is poised for steady growth, leading to surging competition among manufacturers. Key players, such as Allison Transmission Inc., Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., AVL List GmbH, and Continental AG, will need to prioritize lightweight and affordable batteries to meet the evolving requirements of consumers.

The EV transmission system market is growing due to surging global sales. However, it is fragmented, thereby creating opportunities for new entrants. The race for superior transmissions is ongoing, leading to advancements in materials and designs. Manufacturers aim to extend EV range with minimal power loss. Balancing performance, affordability, and efficiency is also crucial. Market consolidation is expected with technology advancements.

Industry Updates

Hyundai and Kia, in November 2023 , unveiled the novel EV drivetrain system called the " Uni Wheel ," which can be used on the wheel.

in , unveiled the novel called the " ," which can be used on the wheel. Toyota, headquartered in the city of Toyota, in December 2023 , announced the launch of a stimulated manual EV transmission featuring up to 14 gears.

Purchase now and gain full access to the EV Transmission System Industry report, featuring comprehensive Market Forecast, Company Share Analysis, Competition Intelligence, DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, and Strategic Growth Initiatives.

Get More Insights into the EV Transmission System Market Research Report

In its latest report, Future Market Insights (FMI) offers an unbiased analysis of the EV transmission system market, providing historical data from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for the period 2024 to 2034. To understand the industry potential, growth, and scope, the industry is segmented based on vehicle type (battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and hybrid electric vehicles), transmission type (single speed and multi-speed), transmission system (AMT transmission, CVT transmission, AT transmission, and others), and regions.

About Automotive Division at Future Market Insights

The Automotive division of FMI offers extensive coverage and valuable insights about the automation industry, including areas such as robotics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and process automation. Our market research findings and competitive intelligence help various industry stakeholders, including manufacturers, technology providers, distributors, and service providers, make informed decisions and stay updated with the latest market trends and developments.

About the Author:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage in the Automotive Domain:

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading market intelligence and consulting service provider, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai and has delivery centers in the UK, the U.S., and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact Us

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/3531122/FMI_Logo.jpg