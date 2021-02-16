Eurotech Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Leveraging a Large Partnership Ecosystem to Facilitate IoT Deployments

"IT-OT Integration is the most challenging aspect of IoT deployments. Eurotech has created processes and solutions that simplify this aspect and ensure that customers achieve their expected low total cost of ownership from their IoT deployments," remarked Dilip Sarangan, Sr. Director of Research, IoT, and Digital Transformation at Frost & Sullivan. "Unlike competitors that focus exclusively on technology, Eurotech places significant emphasis on risk mitigation to address customers' challenges holistically."

Eurotech's solutions provide customers with an enhanced customer experience throughout the deployment and post-deployment journey, particularly addressing the needs of organizations that demand reliable, durable products. In addition to its superior solutions, the company facilitates deployments even while adding new capabilities and applications to existing deployments. This flexibility is made possible by Eurotech's full lifecycle management of edge systems, with a focus on security.

Eurotech has built a significant presence in the high-performance edge computing market because of the traction in transportation, energy, utilities, and other industrialized environments. Applications that will specifically boost the company's brand equity include emerging autonomous things and vehicles. Currently, Eurotech's products provide autonomous vehicle manufacturers with the high-performance capabilities they need to process and manage the vast amount of data collected by vehicles in test and development scenarios for level 5 autonomous driving.

"While Eurotech is currently well positioned to continue expanding in the IoT market, it is expected to grow exponentially when autonomous products and vehicles go mainstream in the next five to ten years," noted Sarangan. "Overall, its ability to continue expanding its ecosystem, compete effectively with significantly larger competitors, and capture emerging growth opportunities sets it apart from competitors in the IoT market."

"We are very excited to receive this prestigious award from Frost & Sullivan," commented Robert Andres, Chief Strategy Officer of Eurotech. "It is a very appreciated and also encouraging recognition for the strategic direction we took and in the development of a compelling portfolio (hardware, software, and services), designed to help global customers accelerate their digital transformation efforts".

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has leveraged competitive intelligence to execute a strategy successfully that results in stronger market share, competitive brand positioning, and customer satisfaction.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion. Contact us: Start the discussion.

About Eurotech

Eurotech (ETH:IM) is a multinational company that designs, develops and supplies Edge Computers and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions – complete with services, software and hardware – to system integrators and enterprises. By adopting Eurotech solutions, customers have access to IoT building blocks and software platforms, to Edge Gateway to enable asset monitoring and to High Performance Edge Computers (HPEC) conceived also for Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications. To offer increasingly complete solutions, Eurotech has activated partnerships with leading companies in their field of action, thus creating a global ecosystem that allows it to create "best in class" solutions for the Industrial Internet of Things. Learn more

Contact:

Claudia Toscano

P: 210.477.8417

E: claudia.toscano@frost.com

Eurotech Corporate Communication

Giuliana Vidoni

+39 0433 485 462

giuliana.vidoni@eurotech.com

Related Links

http://www.frost.com/



SOURCE Frost & Sullivan