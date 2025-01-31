Europi Property Group has completed the freehold acquisition of a 250,000 sq ft newly built and fully let big box logistics unit within the 'Port One' logistics park in Ipswich, South-East UK

LONDON, Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 250,000 GIA sq ft asset is a newly constructed Grade A warehouse with best-in-class technical specifications.

Construction of the asset was completed in 2024 and it is fully let on a 15-year lease to a well-established UK logistics operator. The warehouse has strong ESG credentials with an EPC "A" rating, EV charging and solar panels, and with BREEAM 'Very Good' certification targeted.

Port One is strategically positioned close to Felixstowe, the UK's largest container port responsible for c. 50% of all containerised goods arriving to the UK, and sits within the UK's Free Port East Zone. The location benefits from excellent transport links to London, the rest of the UK and Europe, offering impressive connectivity for local, regional and global supply chains.

The acquisition further strengthens Europi's focus on prime logistics, a sector in which the group already owns Ecologis, a portfolio of modern big box and last mile assets of more than 150,000 sqm predominantly located in greater Lisbon.

Jonas Fink, Group Investment Director at Europi Property Group, commented:

"We are delighted to announce the acquisition of yet another high-quality warehouse, which expands our logistics footprint to the UK. The strategically located asset represents an excellent addition to Europi's growing portfolio."

About Europi:

Europi Property Group is a pan-European real estate investment company with offices in London and Stockholm, investing discretionary capital across all segments with a flexible investment strategy. Europi has since inception completed public and private transactions of more than €700m in gross asset value alongside its established network of local operating partners and completed four successful exits. By combining a truly entrepreneurial, active ownership approach with focus on social and environmental sustainability, Europi generates long term value and positive impact for all stakeholders.

https://europi.se/

