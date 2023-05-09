Europe's Premier Invitation-only Event for Senior Customer Experience Leaders in Retail

LONDON, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 11th year of the CX Retail Exchange, 11-12 July 2023, will invite senior customer experience leaders in retail to the Hilton, Syon Park, to explore the biggest challenges and solutions in the industry.

When the event launched a decade ago, there were no self-service checkouts, QR codes were non-existent, and same-day delivery was unheard of. Fast-forward to today and 10% of all e-commerce spending is done via social commerce, retailers are second-guessing their returns policies, and retailers such as Lush are leading the 'Big Tech Rebellion' to encourage customers to shop in-store rather than online.

Retail is the centre of innovation for new CX strategies, but simultaneously a difficult space to navigate amidst cuts in budgets and resources in the wake of dwindling profits and uncertain futures. Amidst this disruption, new opportunities are arising with the evolution of the high street, a rethinking of the shopping experience and new ways of remotely communicating with customers.

It is therefore an important time for senior CX leaders in retail to discuss these changes through engaging panel discussions led by experts in the field, intimate think tanks, interactive roundtables and one-to-one business meetings.

The Exchange is a different kind of CX event, offering the highest degree of relevancy for attendees; only senior CX leaders driving decisions within their organisations are invited. Example attendees from last year include the Head of Customer Service for Oliver Bonas, the Head of Customer Experience and Insights from Marks and Spencer and the Global Head of Social Media from Coca-Cola.

Our events are unique in that they provide an intimate setting to meet the key decision-makers of leading organisations. Whereas other conferences invite hundreds of people and rarely explore the intricacies of CX issues, our Exchanges are smaller, allowing exclusive opportunities to delve deeper and share ideas and challenges that affect those at the top.

Our sessions and presentations are topical and delivered by big-name experts. Some key presentations include "Meeting the Rising Norm Of Instant Deliveries In The Era Of Convenience" by Matthew Price, General Manager, Uber Eats, UK & Ireland, and "Minimising Friction Along The Customer Journey Through Effective Fraud Prevention Strategies" with Dhiren Karnani, Retail Director, KFC, and Aurimas Klimavicius, VP Community Support, Vinted. To access the full agenda, click here.

